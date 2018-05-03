The Heya Event That's Changing Arab Women's Lives
May 03, 2018 | by The Fustany Team
The Fustany team attended the 'Heya Event 2018' back in April, and had the privilege to meet many great, professional, fitness instructors, that we can only describe as the best in the industry.
Watch Sally Salama, founder of 'Heya Health' talk about the reason why she started this, and how she's trying to help other Arab women maintain their fitness and good health.
