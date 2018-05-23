Traditional Ramadan Drinks with a Twist? Yes, Please!

Ramadan drinks are a must at the Iftar table, but having the same types of drinks every single day for a whole month can be a little too repetitive. Yes, we love our hibiscus very much in Ramadan but that doesn't mean that we can't be a little creative with it.

So, we came up with four different new recipes with Ramadan traditional drinks as a base and discovered amazing flavors that still have that oriental feel to it. Watch the video and let us know which drink will you be serving at Iftar today?