5 Fun Hibiscus Drinks Recipes to Try out This Ramadan!
April 27, 2020 12:58 PM | by The Fustany Team
Hibiscus is one of the essential Ramadan drinks. It's hard to find a household that doesn't have hibiscus on the Iftar table. But, let's agree that it can get very repetitive after a week or 2. So this year we wanted to help you spice up your Ramadan Iftar menu.
We're sharing 5 fun and special hibiscus drinks recipes that you can try during Ramadan. Each one of them will give you a totally different experience. All you have to do is watch the video, pick a recipe, and follow the steps.
Watch how to make 5 delicious hibiscus drinks to try in Ramadan:
Ingredients:
- Hibiscus
- Rosewater
- Milk
- Lemon soda
- Tamarind
- Sugar
Check out the video to learn how to make them recipe step by step...
