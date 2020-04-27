5 Fun Hibiscus Drinks Recipes to Try out This Ramadan!

Hibiscus is one of the essential Ramadan drinks. It's hard to find a household that doesn't have hibiscus on the Iftar table. But, let's agree that it can get very repetitive after a week or 2. So this year we wanted to help you spice up your Ramadan Iftar menu.

We're sharing 5 fun and special hibiscus drinks recipes that you can try during Ramadan. Each one of them will give you a totally different experience. All you have to do is watch the video, pick a recipe, and follow the steps.

Watch how to make 5 delicious hibiscus drinks to try in Ramadan:

Ingredients:

- Hibiscus

- Rosewater

- Milk

- Lemon soda

- Tamarind

- Sugar



Check out the video to learn how to make them recipe step by step...