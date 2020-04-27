2
Ramadan 2020
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content

5 Fun Hibiscus Drinks Recipes to Try out This Ramadan!

April 27, 2020 12:58 PM | by The Fustany Team

Hibiscus is one of the essential Ramadan drinks. It's hard to find a household that doesn't have hibiscus on the Iftar table. But, let's agree that it can get very repetitive after a week or 2. So this year we wanted to help you spice up your Ramadan Iftar menu

30 Dessert Recipes for Every Day of Ramadan!

We're sharing 5 fun and special hibiscus drinks recipes that you can try during Ramadan. Each one of them will give you a totally different experience. All you have to do is watch the video, pick a recipe, and follow the steps.

Watch how to make 5 delicious hibiscus drinks to try in Ramadan:

Ingredients:  

- Hibiscus  

- Rosewater  

- Milk  

- Lemon soda  

- Tamarind  

- Sugar

Check out the video to learn how to make them recipe step by step...

Find out how to make the most delicious recipes from our Kitchen section here.



Tags: Drink recipes  Drinks  Hibiscus drink recipe  Hot drinks  Refreshing drinks  Ramadan  Ramadan iftar recipes  Easy quick recipes  Easy recipes  Fast recipes  Recipe videos  Recipes  Suhoor recipes 



You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑