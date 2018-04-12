Learn to Make Tassel Earrings at Home with Simple Tools, and Little Time

Accessories are a girl's best friend, and especially earrings. Why? Because earrings tend to highlight the beauty of a woman's face, sometimes, they are even enough to make a dull outfit seem more interesting. Tassel earrings in specific are trending like crazy since last summer, and everyone is dying to get one, but I'll show you an easy way to make them by yourself at home with few simple tools.

You might think that DIYs are complicated, and need a talent, but it's not true. Some DIYs are easy to make, and the results are usually satisfying, because, they are costumed to your taste. So, let's see how tassel earrings are easily done.

Things you need to make tassel earrings:

- Spool of thread of any color you like.

- A pair of old earring hooks, or, you can buy new ones.

- Sharp scissors.

- Plier

How to make tassel earrings?

1. Cut several strings from the thread, and make sure that they are double the length that you want your tassel earrings to be. And then hold the strings together, and pleat them.





2. Take a new piece of thread and tie the strings together from the middle.

3. Using a plier fix the tassels to the earring hooks.