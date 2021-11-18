The Best Gift Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Giving someone a gift is sometimes the best way to show them how much you appreciate them in your life. If giving gifts is your love language, you may be completely confused as to what to get your bestie, partner, or even parent as a gift; their zodiac sign will undoubtedly come in handy because nothing reveals more about a person than their sign. So, based on their zodiac sign, here are some gift ideas.

Aries is a practical sign, so getting them a practical gift will be ideal. To help you, even more, this year, the majority of Aries signs' main goal is their career.

Gift for her:









Image Credits: Opio

No woman hates new clothes, which is why an ideal gift for an Aries woman would be a blouse that she can wear to work to boost her energy. Look for something comfortable and in fiery colours, as we all know Aries is a fire sign.

Gift for him:









Image Credits: Marketchino

What is the best way to start the day for him? Maybe some coffee or tea? Are you thinking what I'm thinking? A travel mug will be ideal because he can take it with him anywhere and will be ideal for him to drink his morning coffee on his way to work.

Venus, the planet of beauty, is known to rule Taurus. So, the best thing you can get a Taurus and make them very happy is anything beauty related.

Gift for her:









Image credits: Source Beauty

You've heard of the beauty packs? that include body scrubs, bath bombs, and creams with lovely scents? That is, without a doubt, the ideal gift to get her.

Gift for him:









Image Credits: Instagram @Frag_eg

I'm always against giving someone perfume because it shows how little you know about them. However, you can create a special perfume just for him based on his personality, and it will undoubtedly be a one-of-a-kind scent..

Mercury, the planet of communication and intellect, rules Gemini. "Geminis, unsurprisingly, adore pen and paper." As a social butterfly, I can confirm that they are known for their diverse personalities and indecisiveness.

Gift for her:









Image credits: Instagram @Noota Stores

Geminis adore learning and books, so what better gift to get them than yearly agendas? They can write in it all year and will undoubtedly remember you every time they do.

Gift for him:









Image Credits: In Your Shoe

Another thing about geminis is that they enjoy travelling a lot! What better gift to give him than a waist bag to carry with him on his next adventure?

Cancer is ruled by the moon, which rules the home and everything related to it. That explains their strong love for staying at home. "The heart is where the home is."

Gift for her:













Image Credits: Instagram @Doodle Factory

If you want to make your crabby friend (crab sign) happy, get them a nice apron to wear while cooking, and perhaps some mittens as well, because we all know how much they enjoy being in the kitchen.



Gift for him:









Image Credits: Snuggs Egypt

The best gift for the guy who enjoys spending more time at home with his family or hanging out with friends would be something he feels comfortable in, such as a Snuggs blanket onesie.

Leo is ruled by the sun, or "the centre of the universe," which explains their desire for attention.

Gift for her:









Image Credits: Instagram @Play Nice Accessories

They like anything sparkly because they are stars! The best gift for them is colourful and shiny jewellery.

Gift for him:









Image Credits: Caseology

Customize a phone cover for him to remind him that, yes, he is the star. So every time he holds his phone, he gains a boost of confidence.

Mercury, the planet of communication, rules Virgo. Because they are earth signs, they are big fans of anything natural and grounded.

Gift for her:









Image Credits: Instagram @blushbloom_candle

A scented candle that will make them feel like they are outside on a nature walk when they are actually sitting on the couch sipping their drink.

Gift for him:









Image Credits: Ikea

Their minds are constantly working, give them something related to their office, such as desk accessories, or if their job does not require them to sit in an office, go for crossword puzzle books.

Venus, the romantic and loving planet, rules Libra as well. They are artistic and are creative signs who enjoy anything beautiful and expressive.

Gift for her:









Image Credits: Instagram @clai.eg

Libras appreciate all things beautiful, and they'd appreciate pretty earrings that are works of art, such as those made of polymer clay.

Gift for him:









Image Credits: Instagram @za.elnoon

They enjoy anything artistic in which they can express themselves, so get him a handmade wooden notebook in which he can write or draw.

Scorpios can be mysterious and deep, which makes sense given that they are ruled by Pluto, the planet of passion and willpower. They enjoy being pampered every now and then.

Gift for her:









Image Credits: Instagram @nev_spa_wellness

Take her to the spa to pamper and spoil her a little, and to give her some time away from all the deep thinking she does most of the time.

Gift for him:









Image Credits: Zara

They are, after all, mysterious, and what screams mystery? A leather jacket. It will go very well with their mysterious trait.

Jupiter, the planet of positivity and optimism, rules Sagittarius. They're all about having fun. So, whenever you feel the need for an adventure, call your Sagittarius friend.

Gift for her:









Image Credits: UpFuse

Because they love to travel so much, a passport case would be an ideal gift, so that when they get out their passport, they do so in style.

Gift for him:









Image Credits: Instagram @qareb_eg

A Sagittarius guy enjoys being outside, you can get him something related to winter, such as a funky bucket hat. Or scarf to keep them warm while on their outdoor adventure.

Capricorns are ruled by Saturn, the planet of discipline and conservation. They are drawn to designer items because they have a keen sense of quality.

Gift for her:









Image Credits: Instagram @okhtein

They adore anything that screams "expensive," such as a designer bag, so a nice bag would be ideal. Sorry for the card, but it's all for your favorite Capricorn.

Gift for him:









Image Credits: Instagram @tissot_official

Once again, sorry for your card, but a watch would be something a Capricorn man would appreciate and enjoy.

Aquarius signs are quirky, rebellious, and forward-thinking, as they are ruled by Uranus, the planet of the future. Your Aquarius friend is usually a little different from the rest of your friends. Their interests are distinct from those of others.

Gift for her:









Image Credits: Amazon

Every now and then, they have different hobbies, and the best way to show them your love is to get them something they enjoy, such as a Polaroid camera if they are into photography these days to record the moment in an instant

Gift for him:









Image Credits: Game Valley

They like electronics and most likely have a PlayStation, so get them a video game they like or always wanted but never had the chance to get. Once you've given them this gift, you can be sure they'll love you forever.

Pisces is ruled by Neptune and Jupiter, the planets of imagination and optimism. Our favourite fishies absolutely love anything sweet and cosy, and they're getting plenty of alone time these days.

Gift for her:









Image Credits: H&M

A pair of fluffy slippers are the perfect gift for our favourite fishy to enjoy their me-time in style and comfort.

Gift for him:









Image Credits: In Your Shoe

They are enjoying their me time these days, and the best way to enjoy their me-time is in a comfy hoodie, whether they will watch a movie at home or do some art, a hoodie will fit all the criteria.

Main Image Credits: Glamour