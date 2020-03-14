Fustany Talks: My Language of Love Changes Everyday, So what?

New to ‘Fustany Talks’? This is our latest series of articles where we have real conversations about topics that people are yet to open up about and discuss freely. Each of the Fustany Team members discusses it from their own personal experiences. Follow our #FustanyTalks for the latest content and join the conversation. You can also suggest our next topic here.

I've known about the 5 languages of love since I was a teenager and since then I've never really reflected on what they meant to me. I just know them in the back of my head, and I know which is the preferred language of love for those closest to me. But I've never tried to find out what is my language of love. Not until I knew I'll be writing about it for you today.

I always knew that everyone has an order for the love languages from their most preferred to their least, however for me I feel like that order changes all the time. Do you ever feel like that too?

When I actually sat down and tried to think about which love language I relate to more or how I perceive love, I found out that it differs according to who is the source of that love. What I mean is the way I want my mother, father, brother, friends, and partner to show me love differs with each person. For example, I used to spend so much time with my childhood friends, but as we grew we became busy with our own lives, families and jobs, so for me showing their love comes from quality time. Dedicating time and making room in their busy life for us is what matters to me more than anything else.

Since my brother lives in a different country, I see him once every couple of years and rarely talk to him on the phone due to time difference. So, the love language I miss the most from him is the physical contact, like a hug or even a pat on the head. Feeling the simplest touch after years is something I value so much.

If I'm talking about people who I consider as role models or someone who's opinion I value like my parents, then for sure words of appreciation would mean much more to me as a love language.

So, as you can see, I don't have a preferred order of the five languages of love because they have different levels of importance to me from one person to another. I think that was the main reason why I never really thought about that order before writing this article.

I think you shouldn't put too much pressure or even thought into finding the order of your love languages. What you should be thinking of is what you're expecting from the people in your life, and being open about it so that they can appreciate you in the way you deserve.

At the end of the day, the 5 languages of love are just the different ways people can express their love to others the way they need you to and for them to do the same for you.



Main Image Credits: Instagram @yuyacst