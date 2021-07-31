He is known as the leader of the pack, for a Leo man is very commanding. He's also intelligent, ambitious, warmhearted and a lot of women are attracted to Leo men's personality and traits. There are tons of questions online about Leo men and relationships and how to attract a Leo man. Of course we don't need to tell you that no matter who is or what zodiac sign he has, the most important thing is to be yourself. But here's what Leo men find attractive and some interesting information about their personalities.

How to Make the Cancer Man Fall in Love With You

Here's how to attract a leo man:

The Leo Man: Personality, Traits and Compatibility

1. The Leo man appreciates an independent woman who has her own interests. Show him you can be happy and are not dependent on others.

2. Leos love compliments but he’ll know if you’re just flattering him so make sure your compliments are genuine.

How to Find Your Soulmate According to Your Zodiac Sign

3. Open up to him. Leos respond to vulnerability and openness. When you're comfortable, start letting him in more and more and he'll respond and feel a lot closer to you.

4. Be straight forward. The Leo man doesn’t like beating around the bush, so be direct with your feelings towards him.

Which 'Friends' Couple Are You?

5. The Leo man is self-confident but he doesn’t like being criticized. He needs to feel important to his partner. Try to find a better way to point out any mistakes or shortcomings.

6. Leos like to take the lead so try to let him lead the way every now and then. It could come with a lot of pampering and spoiling you from his end as well, so a win win. Find a healthy balance and be willing to let him take the lead from time to time, rather than trying to call the shots all the time. He wants to be the one doing the asking out, making the arrangements etc...

What Type of Men Do You Get Attracted to?

7. He likes attention. Make sure to balance things and give him the center stage once in a while. He'll appreciate if you give him the chance to show off a bit.

8. Underneath the big talk and tough exterior, the Leo man is often a little vulnerable and needs to be showered with love and affection, especially when things are not going as planned.

9. The Leo man loves the chase and isn’t afraid of competition. Despite his playboy image, he is probably one of the most loyal and faithful man you’ll ever meet.

10. He loves being social and outgoing, so make sure to balance your alone time together with some parties and outings with friends.

The Top 6 Best Matches for a Cancer Woman in Love

Main Image Credits: Instagram @brunacorbyoficial