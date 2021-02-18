The Pisces man. The king of peacefulness, and creativity. He's a passionate person that is kind and wise. He also has a little mystery to him. How to attract a Pisces man? When it comes to love, he is very romantic and loyal, but it takes him a while to open up. He looks for a passion, a good heart and support in a relationship. Let's get to know more about what does a pisces man find attractive...

More on love, dating and sex in our relationships section right here.

How to attract a Pisces man:

1. A Pieces man is peaceful, he hates any form of aggression and when people are judgmental. He probably wouldn't like gossip either. Keeping things peaceful, kind and gentle, even with criticism, would be important to him.

2. Having someone that's supportive is very important to a Pisces man. He wants someone who's a good listener and is supportive and strong, just like he loves to be to his partner.

Heath & Fitness tips you don't want to miss right here!

3. A Pisces man loves someone who isn't afraid to express and show their affection and emotions. They would love someone that would express how they feel and talk about their emotions.

4. A Pisces man is very creative and is a dreamer, so he would love that is someone he's with as well. He would appreciate someone that shows him their creative side and dream big like him.

5. He's very vulnerable when it comes to his feelings and emotions, and so he tends to hide his sensitivity and be careful with it. He wants someone he can trust with his feelings and not take advantage of them.

6. What are the colors that attract a Pisces man? He would probably love blues and soft greens and likes clothes that look comfy and easy breezy.

10 Ways to Control Your Urge for Shopping

7. A Pisces man wants a deep commitment. He's loyal and faithful and will give a relationship his all. So, he wouldn't want someone who's just looking to have fun because he could fall in love strongly and get his feelings hurt.

8. A Pisces man would also love some flirtation and a sexy smile that he can tell comes from the heart. A deep romantic look into this eyes would also make him really happy.

9. A Pisces man like a leader. He's attracted to leader personalities so he would like to see his girl take the lead and guide the way sometimes.

10. As for taking him out, try to avoid anything too crowded and overwhelming. A Pisces man prefers a peaceful, calm, romantic environment.

15 Reasons Why You Should Appreciate All Leos in Your Life!

Main Image Credits: Instagram @couple