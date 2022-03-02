Here at Fustany, we love to support young artists. There has recently been a lot of buzz about a young Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna who is loved by everyone, but especially by Gen Z. Elyanna's music is a perfect blend of Arabic and Western music, a combination you didn't know you needed in your life! I had the wonderful chance to interview her and get to know her better. So, let’s get to know more about Elyanna, Gen Z’s favorite singer.

I'm either Elyanna or Eliane. They are very different people. Eliane is a shy girl who is not very social. She loves to sit and watch movies and paint. Or I'm Elyanna, the straightforward yet rebellious singer-songwriter. The funny part is that I am actually both.

Your most recent song is with the incredible Balti, which we love; can you tell us in the future who you'd like to collaborate with?

It was really exciting to work with Balti on our new single "Ghareeb Alay" and to see our faces on a billboard in Times Square, along with receiving incredible support from Spotify. I admire many artists, whether in the MENA region or outside, and I'm always open to trying new things and collaborating with artists all over the world that I can connect with.

Can we talk a little about your fashion sense, which is quite unique! What inspires you? or how do you choose your outfits?

I LOVE fashion! It's something I have been interested in since I was very young. I had a lot of books that had models and I used to design outfits for them! I really just have fun when it comes to fashion. Sometimes, I just like to combine things around me and somehow make them into a whole look.

I'm very inspired by my culture when it comes to fashion. I add the Middle Eastern touch (coins, Palestinian embroidery). I like combining it with the 80s and 90s styles, and of course, many fashion icons inspire me! Like Rihanna, Dalida, Aaliyah, Destiny's Child, Cher, Sherihan.

Your curls are flawless! Could you please tell us about your hair routine?

I usually don’t use a lot of products!! But I love using oils to keep my curls fresh and healthy.

Make sure you girls embrace your curls!!

You're a Palestinian, and your music reflects that, but what is your all-time favorite Palestinian dish?

My favorite Palestinian dish is my mama’s Maqlobe (مقلوبه)

Now, let's get back to the music. Who is someone whose music you grew up listening to nonstop?

Lana Del Rey, The Weeknd, Aretha Franklin, Beyonce, Freddie Mercury, Sherine Abdel Wahab, Fayrouz, Etta James, Whitney Huston, and Amy Winehouse.

All these artists inspire me every day because each one of them is different from the other, but they are all unique in their own way, and I admire that.

Every girl's crush is Massari! Tell us more about your experience working with him and what you learned from it.

Massari is someone who believed in me from the beginning of my career, since I was 15 years old. It was such an honor to work with an artist like him who is so proud of his roots and culture. I learned so much from him and his experience in the music industry!

If you had to choose one song from your music that you love, what would it be and why?

"Fenee": it tells my story, the power that's inside me that I want to get out. The drive inside of me that keeps me wanting to do more and do better. I feel like it's a wake-up call for everyone who is in a place or in an environment that is toxic.

This song is made for you...to empower you and help you take the right decision.

What is your secret that Gen Z loves you so much? Do you tend to target a specific generation?

The secret is that I am part of Gen Z. We are rebellious, and we are true to ourselves. It's very simple. I guess I just always try to be myself when I write my music, create my visuals, and on social media, and that's what my fans relate to the most. My daily life: dressing up, going out, doing my makeup, making music, singing in the studio.

Tell us about your collaboration with the RADAR program, and the things that this program adds to your career.

I really appreciate all the support from Spotify! It means the world to me that they believe in me and my vision as a young Arabic artist with the goal of making Arabic music international!

Being available in 184 markets across the globe, Spotify opens so many doors for local artists and offers them the opportunity to widen their audiences and expose them both regionally and globally, so I feel like I’m in good hands.

Last but not least, something exclusive for Fustany readers: what are you working on and how excited should we be?

My EP/second project is dropping on 3/4 and I can’t wait for people to see what I’ve been working on for a long time. It's a very special project that came straight from the heart. Enjoy it!

It was great getting to know Elyanna better, and I'm sure most of us can't wait to see you perform live in Egypt!

