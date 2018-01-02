Natalie Akrabova Tells Us How She Chased Her Dreams and Launched "N by Natalie"

Natalie Akrabova is a living proof that it's never too late to set a new goal or create a new vision! Many women find themselves demotivated after having kids, growing older and getting busy with their day-to-day life. But Natalie has been a working mother since the 1980's; she owned a high-end boutique and was immersed in the fashion industry. Years later, she decided to launch her very own label, N by Natalie, and she also became a personal stylist. We had a little chat with her about fashion, style and chasing dreams, so read along to get inspired.





Tell us, what inspired you to launch N by Natalie?

Have you noticed that in spite of the variety of brands available in Egypt, sometimes it is quite difficult to find the perfect top for an outing or the right white shirt? So, for me, it was a kind of a necessity, on one hand, and the fact that I love shirts and think that they are an important part of an outfit. With 3 to 4 right tops or shirts you can create endless outfits that make you look stylish and elegant.



Do you think the term “age-appropriate” is applicable in the women’s fashion world?

Age has nothing to do with it. You can be stylish and elegant at any age, providing that you know what suits you. Women in their 30's and women in their 70's can wear the same things in a different way and look trendy and stylish, as long as the outfit is in harmony with their personalities.



What’s the most common style mistake women around you make?

Following the fashion trends blindly without taking in consideration their complexion, body type or personal image they want to project. In fashion, more is less, so we need to learn how to pick and choose the things that suit us from any trend currently “en vogue,” and incorporate it with our own personal style.



Trends come and go! Which comeback trend are you currently excited about?

Ruffles and flared pants. They remind me of my youth, and I think they are very feminine.



A message you’d tell your 18-year-old self…

Whatever you do in life, do it with love!



A piece of advice for any woman who’s intimidated to start a business on her own…

If you think you have the right idea go for it, the rest will fall into place.



Being a mother, what’s the no.1 style lesson you passed on to your kid/s?

Simplicity is the key to style and elegance.



Can you share with us your future plans for N by Natalie?

N by Natalie is a very young brand, so establishing ourselves on the Egyptian market is our primary goal. Once we have achieved that goal, the sky is the limit.

