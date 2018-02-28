February 28, 2018 | by Zeinab El-Fiqi
10 Wall Art Ideas That Don't Include Framed Paintings!
Decorating your house goes beyond matching your wall colors with your furniture, or choosing the perfect cushion for your sofa. I believe that walls are so important, they can make or break your decor. And because of that I also find wall art a very important factor that will give your house a strong character. But it's impossible to tolerate a house full of framed paintings, no matter how artistic or great they are, they can turn your house into a museum. That's why I had to introduce you to these 10 different wall art ideas that will make your house look interesting, artistic, and unique.
1. 3D wall art.
2. Laser cut wall panels.
3. Wall mounted mirror collage.
4. Trompe l'oeil wallpaper.
5. A unique wall color covered in wall mounted fake plants.
6. Unique shaped shelves decorated with plants.
7. Framed ethnic wood art.
8. Colorful plates.
9. Wall mounted musical instruments.
10. Neon lights.
