3 Iced Mocha Recipes to Liven up Your Coffee This Summer

Are you a fan of iced coffee? Then you'll definitely be looking forward to drinking up these delicious iced mocha recipes. Better yet, you don't have to just enjoy it when you're out at a cafe, you can actually learn how to make iced mocha at home with these very easy recipes.

12 Recipes for Fruity Drinks to Enjoy on Hot Summer Days

Iced Mocha Recipe

Image Credits: Instagram @maajitaa

Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup brewed cold coffee

- 1/4 cup chocolate sauce

- 1/4 cup sugar

- 2 cups milk

Steps:

1. Place the coffee in an ice tray and leave it until it freezes.

2. Put the frozen coffee, milk, sugar and chocolate sauce in a blender.

3. Pour the coffee into your cups.

12 Ways to Enjoy Pineapples in the Summer Like Never Before

Iced Chocolate Mocha Recipe

Image Credits: Instagram @candlesandcoffeehouse

Ingredients:

- 2 tsp instant coffee

- 2 Tbsp of chocolate sauce

- 2 tsp sugar

- Whipped cream

- 1/2 cup milk

- 1/3 cup hot water

- 1/2 cup crushed ice

Steps:

1. Mix the coffee with hot water, then place it in the fridge until it cools.

2. Put the previous mixture in a blender and add sugar, chocolate sauce, milk and ice.

3. Put the mixture in a cup and top with the whipped cream.

How to Make the Easiest Watermelon Smoothie Recipe

Toffee Iced Mocha Recipe

Image Credits: Instagram @lemonsforlulu

Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup whipping cream

- 2 cups powdered milk

- 1 medium spoon of raw cocoa

- 1 tsp instant coffee

- 1 cup of vanilla ice cream

- 1 cup ice

- 1 cup of water

- Cream to taste

For the toffee:

- 1 cup of sugar

- 1 Tbsp butter

Steps:

1. Mix all ingredients together in a blender.

2. Pour the mixture into your cups.

3. To make the toffee, mix the sugar and butter over low heat and stir until it thickens.

4. Drizzle the toffee over your mocha.

Here's a Coffee Cake Recipe for All the Coffee Lovers!