2
Summer 2020
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Styling Course About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Lifestyle Header image fustany kitchen easy iced mocha recipes mainimage

| by Mai Atef

3 Iced Mocha Recipes to Liven up Your Coffee This Summer

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Are you a fan of iced coffee? Then you'll definitely be looking forward to drinking up these delicious iced mocha recipes. Better yet, you don't have to just enjoy it when you're out at a cafe, you can actually learn how to make iced mocha at home with these very easy recipes.

12 Recipes for Fruity Drinks to Enjoy on Hot Summer Days

Iced Mocha Recipe

undefined

Image Credits: Instagram @maajitaa

Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup brewed cold coffee

- 1/4 cup chocolate sauce

- 1/4 cup sugar

- 2 cups milk

Steps:

1. Place the coffee in an ice tray and leave it until it freezes.

2. Put the frozen coffee, milk, sugar and chocolate sauce in a blender.

3. Pour the coffee into your cups.

12 Ways to Enjoy Pineapples in the Summer Like Never Before

Iced Chocolate Mocha Recipe

undefined

Image Credits: Instagram @candlesandcoffeehouse

Ingredients:

- 2 tsp instant coffee

- 2 Tbsp of chocolate sauce

- 2 tsp sugar

- Whipped cream

- 1/2 cup milk

- 1/3 cup hot water

- 1/2 cup crushed ice

Steps:

1. Mix the coffee with hot water, then place it in the fridge until it cools.

2. Put the previous mixture in a blender and add sugar, chocolate sauce, milk and ice.

3. Put the mixture in a cup and top with the whipped cream.

How to Make the Easiest Watermelon Smoothie Recipe

Toffee Iced Mocha Recipe 

undefined

Image Credits: Instagram @lemonsforlulu

Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup whipping cream

- 2 cups powdered milk

- 1 medium spoon of raw cocoa

- 1 tsp instant coffee

- 1 cup of vanilla ice cream

- 1 cup ice

- 1 cup of water

- Cream to taste

For the toffee:

- 1 cup of sugar

- 1 Tbsp butter

Steps:

1. Mix all ingredients together in a blender.

2. Pour the mixture into your cups.

3. To make the toffee, mix the sugar and butter over low heat and stir until it thickens.

4. Drizzle the toffee over your mocha.

Here's a Coffee Cake Recipe for All the Coffee Lovers!


Our Living section is a woman's best friend. See for yourself and get a little bit of everything!




You might also like




Tags: Coffee  Coffee addiction  Chocolate  Chocolate recipes  Drink recipes  Easy quick recipes  Easy recipes  Fast recipes  Recipes 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑