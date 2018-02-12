Eight Romantic Comedies to Watch on Valentine’s Day

Whether you are heading out for a hot date this Valentine’s Day or spending it with some of your girlfriends, movies are always a great option. We decided to come up with a list of romantic comedies for you to watch this Valentine’s Day, that are guaranteed to make you laugh, smile and finish up your bucket of ice-cream. Don’t worry ladies, this movie list is man-friendly, which means you are bound to find a few movies on this list of romantic comedies to watch on Valentine’s Day with your partner, he won’t mind watching.



1. Valentine’s Day

There is something about movies that include a bunch of hot shot celebrities acting together. Also, there is nothing funnier than watching Jennifer Garner and Jessica Biel host the ‘I Hate Valentine’s Day’ party.

2. When Harry Met Sally

Flash back to the 80’s when hair was curly and men were so darn cute and innocent. They say there is nothing better than falling in love with your best friend, so why not watch a movie about how a friendship evolves into something more.

3. Hitch

Any movie that has Will Smith acting in it will make you laugh. This movie is definitely man-friendly too, watch it with your man and laugh the night away.

4. Crazy Stupid Love

This movie is really dedicated to all the ladies! A shirtless Ryan Gosling isn’t something you should be staring at on a date. So gather up your girlfriends and watch the sexy Ryan Gosling swoon Emma Stone.

5. Intolerable Cruelty

C’mon you’ve got to watch a little George Clooney on Valentine’s Day! A handsome lawyer who thinks he is the ultimate player until he meets the cunning Catherine Zeta Jones. This movie is man friendly too, just in case you were wondering.

6. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Another sexy celebrity you should watch on Valentine’s Day is Mathew McConaughey. It is also one of those movies that is truly funny, you will be laughing from the very beginning, when Kate Hudson acts all clingy, to the end, when she sings, 'You’re So Vain.'

7. Pretty Woman

This romantic comedy is a classic, and you will probably find it on all the lists of the best romantic movie forever. Julia Roberts and Richard Gere try so hard not to fall for one another, but their connection can’t be ignored.

8. Love Actually

This movie shows nine different stories and how love affects each and every one of them. This movie is all about romantic gestures from little kids to grown men.