Here’s What I think About Being 30, Unmarried, and Childless

First of all, let me apologize for not revealing my identity, but I find this way more comfortable to me to share this very personal article. Yes, I am 30, I’ve never been a real relationship, married, and of course, I don’t have children. And although this might seem sad for some people, it is not actually. So, keep on reading, and I’ll tell you everything you want to know about finishing your 20’s without making your biggest achievement, ‘marriage’ they say.

1. Let’s agree that my current situation is the fruit of my decisions:

I took a lot of decisions in my life that led to the kind of life I am living right now, and though I’ve had a few regrets along the way, I completely feel like they were made for a bigger reason, and I no longer have those regrets now. Like me choosing not to work for corporates, and instead, seeking a more creative field, me not choosing the guy that seemed like a good marriage material over and over again, and me choosing to do things differently in general. The life I am living now, which I love, is the fruit of many wrong and right decisions I took, so, I take full responsibility for whatever is going on right now.

2. I admit I am not a strong independent woman:

Yep, you read that right! I admit I am not a strong independent woman because I get tired of hustling from time to time, and I feel like I need someone to help me go through hardships. Family and friends are great, but I believe that God created man and woman to support each other in everything. So, since I wasn’t so lucky finding love, there were those times when I wished I wasn’t so stubborn about not going for Mr. ‘good husband material’, but thank God, I quickly remind myself that any wrong choice is bearable, unless it’s about choosing the wrong life partner. So, yea, even if I am tired of hustling, I am not ready to live with someone I am 75% ok living with, I believe in love and understanding, and I won’t marry until I find it.

3. Don’t believe me when I say I don’t like children:

Of course, I love children, they’re great, when they’re sleeping, and unbearable when they’re awake, but they’re the best thing about life. But raising a child takes two loving parents, to endure the many obstacles they have to face to bring an emotionally stable and healthy person to the world. So, when I tell you that I don’t like children, it’s probably because I don’t want to sound desperate to have one.

4. So, what do I really like about my life?

I like that I had the chance to know myself better every year, I love that I admitted through the years how much I changed, how stupid I used to be, and how much I’ve grown. Unlike many girls my age, I had the opportunity to listen better to myself, because I wasn’t dealing with marriage problems. I love that the many heartbreaks I went through, made me know now that I’ll choose a person based on heart and mind. I love how age gave me a different perspective on life.

So, you see, I might be 30, unmarried and with no children, but for a girl like me, I get to enjoy life in a different way. And no, it’s not because I have fewer responsibilities, because I work, I have to be there for my family, and I have problems like everyone else. But, because I worry less about the future, I am enjoying the now, and yeah, I don’t have kids screaming at my face all day long, HaHa!