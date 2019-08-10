I Feel Pretty

Do you always struggle to have a perfect body or clear skin like models and celebrities ? Have you ever spent too much time watching your favorite actress on Instagram and wishing to have a perfect look like her? Actually, I did until I realized a new beauty secret which is:

"The inner me"

You are beautiful the way you are...Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself. Your beauty is a gift from God. No matter how skinny or curvy you are, black or white, curly or straight hair, freckles, wrinkles, pimples, scars, cellulite, even if you have white hair, you have to accept yourself the way you are.

You have to wear your confidence and shine the way you are. Beauty comes from the inside out, don't be obsessed with the idea of perfection; you have to accept your flaws. Every woman is beautiful and unique in her own way. Your beauty comes out from your own self-esteem and confidence.

In 2003, Dove has launched a "Real Beauty" campaign. The commercial ad was about a painter who asked some women to describe their own faces to draw a portrait for each one, then he asked other people to describe the same women in their own ways and again he drew a portrait for each woman. The second version of each portrait was totally different than the first one. They were real and more beautiful than those which were described by the women themselves. These women gave a wrong image about their own beauty. They underestimated their beauty .

Be who you are, accept your flaws and your imperfections, and don't underestimate yourself. Be proud of your natural beauty, and forget about the strict beauty rules. Recently, some actresses uploaded selfies on Instagram with makeup-free and wet hair keeping their natural look. If you dare to do this then take a selfie of your natural look and share it with your friends on Instagram and you can leave a comment here telling us of any related experience.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @marta__sierra