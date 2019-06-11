10 Great Life Lessons Every Girl Can Learn from Amélie

Amélie became an iconic French film as soon as it was released back in 2001. It is the highest grossing French movie released in America and is regarded as a very popular feminist movie. Most of us women can relate to Amélie story on many levels and the movie, still impacts us till today.



For years and years, Amélie had lived her modest life alone in a small apartment in Paris, working as a waitress in a cafe. One day her life changes when she finds a little memory box and she embarks on a journey of helping others and herself as well. Here's why I think you should watch the movie and here are 10 life lessons you can learn from Amélie.

1. Be imaginative

Like Amélie, let your imagination run wild. Don’t limit your thinking and always imagine new possibilities and ideas that can change everything around you.

2. Be kind

Be kind to everyone, especially yourself. Smiling every day can bring you the huge chunk of positive energy that you need. So smile, smile, smile...

3. Care about others

Always care about other people and those you love. Amélie spent a lot of time helping people she knows and even helping complete strangers.

4. Spend time with the old and wise

Make time for older people. Your grandparents or others. You won’t believe the difference it will make in your life. They will tell you the best stories and give the best advice you’ll ever hear.

5. Be brave

Like Amélie, the queen of the outcasts, be yourself anytime and anywhere. It takes courage and bravery, but it bring you freedom and joy.

6. Go after love

If you find true love, don’t be scared to go after it, pursue without hesitation, and without regrets.

7. Be creative

Amélie wasn’t afraid to get things done with the weirdest and most creative methods and you shouldn’t be as well.

8. Be persistent

If you want something done, be persistent. Try and fail for as many times as it takes. It sure will work out eventually.

9. Love yourself

Love yourself because you are beautiful and you deserve love!

10. Love life

Love life because it’s full of adventures, beautiful and lots of great moments, as well as magnificent art everywhere around us.





Main Image Credits: