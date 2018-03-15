Show Your Mum Some Love with These Gift Ideas That Cost Less Than 500 LE

We are just a few days away from Mother’s Day, have you bought your mamma a gift yet? Or, are you afraid you might not find a gift that won’t break the bank? Well, we got you covered, because we’ll help you show your mum some love this year with these gift ideas that cost under 500 LE.

1. Get her a beauty set.

Moms love to pamper themselves with beauty products at the end of every tiring day, so, get a set of great stuff from Urban Ducks. The coffee scrub is for 90 LE, the coconut lotion is for 90 LE, and the coconut butter is for 140 LE, a total of 320 LE.

2. Get her a pair of sassy earrings for Mother's Day.

Sometimes mums have an eye on a certain bold fashion item but don't have the guts to buy, so, get her a pair of tassel earrings from Papayas for 350 LE, and encourage her to try something new.

3. Get her the glasses chains that will make her life easier!

Mums spend half of their looking for their eyeglasses, and trying to remember where they last left it. So, get her this cute and chic glasses chain, that also says 'I Love You Mum' in Arabic, by nana's jewelry for 450 LE.

4. Get her that soft and chic head scarf that will go with everything in her closet.

If your mum wears the hijab, then she'll appreciate this gift very much. Your Emma has the softest headscarves, and they a wide range of ombre colors. The ombre headscarf from Your Emma is worth 325 LE.

5. Another great Mother's Day gift is a set of locally made, scented candles to help her relax.

If your mum likes to sit down sometimes and relax on her own, then you should prepare for her a nice playlist of her favorite music, and give her a set of scented candles to help her enjoy her time. Maison Marie's Mother's Day candle edition is made of Tuberose scent, and worth 230 LE.

6. There's nothing better than having your own coffee mug that no one can touch because it says, MOM!

Everybody likes to have their own coffee mug, and everyone hates it when someone even takes a sip out of it! So, get her this cool and fun coffee mug by YM Sketches for only 125 LE.