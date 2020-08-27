21 Empowering Quotes to Help You Get Over a Breakup

Breakups are one of the most heart-wrenching things anyone can experience. Going through a breakup is a hard process, and the hardest part of it is learning to let go and starting over again. If you're currently suffering from a heartbreak, here are 21 empowering quotes to help you get over your breakup.

Remember, you're not alone. Just try to stop all the negative feelings from flowing in, and read our selection of empowering quotes that will help you get through your breakup.



1. "Don't stress the could haves. If it should have, it would have."

2. "Never love anybody that treats you like you're ordinary." -Oscar Wilde

3. "Sometimes the person you fall for isn't ready to catch you."

4. "Remember that sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of luck." -Dalai Lama

5. "Be strong enough to let go, and wise enough to wait for what you deserve."

6. "Sometimes good things fall apart, so better things can fall together." -Marilyn Monroe

7. "Stay away from people who make you feel that you're hard to love."

8. "Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional." -Haruki Murakami

9. "The soul usually knows what to do to heal itself. The challenge is to silence the mind."

10. "The person you're meant to be with will never have to chased, begged or given an ultimatum." -Mandy Hale

11. "No relationship is ever a waste of your time. If it didn't bring you what you want, it taught you what you don't want."

12. "Even on my weakest days, I get a little bit stronger." -Sarah Evans

13. "The best revenge is just moving on and getting over it. Don't give someone the satisfaction of watching you suffer."

14. "New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings." -Lao Tzu

15. "Don't ever stray away from yourself to get closer to someone else."

16. "No matter how you feel, get up, dress up, show up, and never give up." -Regina Brett

17. "Relationships are worth fighting for, but you can't be the only one fighting."

18. "Never underestimate a man's ability to make you feel sorry for his mistakes." -Rihanna

19. "What you allow is what will continue."

20. "Sometimes people let the same problem make them miserable for years when they could just say, so what. That’s one of my favorite things to say. So what." -Andy Warhol

21. "Pick your head up princess, your tiara is falling."



After reading these 21 empowering quotes to help you get over a breakup, you need to know that the key to heal your heart and find true happiness is in your hands. So stay strong, think positively, smile more, and be ready for a fresh start.