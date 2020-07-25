Post #111: We Were on a Break!

Hi Guys,

So, a lot has happened actually in the past week, so let's get to it, shall we?

Faisal ended up spending 10 days in Sokhna, and I have to admit, as much as it was tough being apart for that time, it was actually refreshing and ended up being good for us.

We would text all the time, just like the old days when were just starting out. I had missed that phase so much, and if anything, it made me miss him more and miss our relationship. We would talk for hours about everything, our hope and dreams for our future family, career, childhood, and for some reason it felt so new. It felt like I was getting to know a whole new side of him, which only confirmed what I had said to Dina, that safe feeling...he was home.

So on day 10, I woke up one morning to a beautiful massage from Faisal, "Hey gorgeous, hope you had a good night, because starting tomorrow your nights are going to be AWESOME ;) I'm coming home today, and just wanted to say thank you for being understanding and giving me the space, I needed, actually I think we really needed it, and I'd like it, starting today, to be a fresh start for us. See you soon!"

Right?! Suck it Ross & Rachel, we went on a break and it was AWESOME! I felt like a teenager, excited to see my boyfriend, after being married for a few years and pregnant, that's got to be a success.

I decided to go all out today, cook his favorite meals, candles, find the perfect movie to watch on Netflix...just create the perfect date night. As I was prepping, guess who calls me? My counselor!

Counselor: Hi Luci, you never got back to me about picking a new time for your next appointment?

Damn it, I had totally forgot to do that, you see my appointment was the day Faisal went to Sokhna and the last thing I wanted to do was have a session, so I pushed it.

Me: Oops, yes I'm so sorry I forgot. Umm...I just think that...

Counselor: Is everything okay Luci?

Me: Oh yes yes, things have been actually great lately, and I don't mean for this to sound disrespectful, but I don't think I need more sessions.

Counselor: Oh, how so?

I gave her a quick brief about everything that happened in the last 10 days.

Counselor: That's great Luci, I'm so proud of you and happy about how open you've been.

Me: Thank you...actually I should be thanking you. This would have never happened without my sessions with you.

Counselor: That brings me to my point Luci, you can't quit sessions just when things start to get better. Therapy is a journey that you need to take to the very end. You made so much progress after just a few sessions, that's because you are growing a lot more self aware, but this is just the beginning. I urge you to reconsider.

Me: Umm...let me think about it.

