3 Grilled Halloumi Cheese Recipes You'll Love

I just love halloumi cheese. It's one of my favorites and I always look for ways to include it in my meals. In fact, halloumi cheese makes a great addition to salads and sandwiches, and today I'll be sharing with you the grilled halloumi cheese sandiwch recipe. I always used to order the Starbucks grilled halloumi cheese sandwich whenever I spot it at a cafe's menu, but trust me, there's nothing like the homemade version! So, we’ll share with you a few recipes where you can add halloumi cheese to your meal.

Grilled Halloumi Cheese Recipes

How to make a gilled halloumi cheese sandwich:

Ingredients:



- 1 Baguette bread

- 150 Grams Halloumi cheese (sliced)

- 1 Tomato (sliced)

- 1 Eggplant (sliced)

- 1/2 cup arugula leaves

- 2 Tbsp olive oil

- 1 Tbsp butter

- 4 Tbsp basil pesto

Steps:

1. In a grill pan, add the olive oil and saute the tomato and eggplant slices. Leave over medium heat for a couple of minutes, then remove the vegetables and let them dry on a tissue paper.

2. Add the butter in the same grill pan, let it melt and then add the halloumi cheese slices. Make sure to flip the cheese on both sides until each slice looks golden and crusty.

3. Now it's time to assemble the grilled halloumi cheese sandwich! Open the bread and lightly toast it, then spread a layer of the basil pesto on both sides.

4. Add the roasted vegetables, the arugula leaves, and then add the grilled halloumi cheese slices on top.

How to make a salad with grilled halloumi cheese:

A lot of vegetables go really well with grilled halloumi, so follow the below steps to create a delicious salad with grilled halloumi cheese.

Dressing Ingredients:

- Grape vinegar

- 1 lemon

- 1/2 tsp of zaatar

- 1/2 tsp of salt

- 1/4 tsp of pepper

- 1 clove of garlic

- 1/4 cup of olive oil

Salad Ingredients:

- Romain lettuce, if you don’t have go for ice berg lettuce

- 1 can of chickpeas

- Cucumbers

- 1 red or white onion, according to your preference

- Olives

- 1 cup of sliced halloumi cheese

Steps:

1. Add 1 table spoon of oil to a skillet and grill the slide halloumi, a few minutes on each side until brownish patches form on the surface.

2. Chop up the components of your salad into small pieces and place them in a large bowl. The reason we recommend a large bowl is so that you can toss the salad with the dressing and it covers the salad evenly.

3. Whisk the component of the dressing until it forms a creamy mixture then drizzle all over the salad.

4. Add the grilled halloumi cheese onto of the salad and voila.

How to make grilled halloumi cheese appetizer

If you are having people over, or even just looking for a good midday snack, a grilled halloumi cheese snack with tomatoes is the way to go.

Ingredients:



- 1 cup or pack of halloumi

- Some cherry tomatoes

- 2 TBS of olive oil

- Fresh black pepper

- Fresh mint

- Fresh oregano

- Pomegranate molasses

Steps:

1. Add 1 table spoon of oil to a skillet and grill the slide halloumi, a few minutes on each side until brownish patches form on the surface.

2. Cut the cherry tomatoes in half and grill them with the halloumi to make the softer and more moist.

3. Before you’re done grilling with a few minutes add the salt, pepper, olive oil, mint, oregano and mix the grilled halloumi cheese and tomatoes together with the seasoning.

4. Once you’ve transferred the grilled cheese halloumi to the plate, drizzle pomegranate molasses onto and bon appetite.

Main Image Credits: Thespruceeats.com