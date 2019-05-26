Ramadan Iftar Menu: Honey Mustard Chicken, Sudanese Salad and Baklava

Today's Iftar menu is going to be cosy, homey and familiar because who on earth doesn't love a dish with honey mustard? Check out these 4 recipes for your menu today and stay tuned for the next one!

Main Dish:

Chicken with Honey Mustard Sauce Recipe





Amal Oweis of mamaskitchenlive is on our Instagram stories showing us how to make this delicious chicken with honey mustard sauce. This is a one that everyone on the dining table will definitely be dipping into. Watch the recipe step by step here.





Soup:

Vegetable Soup Recipe

-



Image Credits: Cafe Delites

Ingredients:

- 4 cups of chicken broth



- 1 medium sized onion (chopped)



- 2 medium sized potatoes (chopped)



- 1/2 cup of green beans (chopped)



- 1/2 cup of carrots (chopped)



- 1/2 cup of peas



- 3 zucchinis (chopped)



- Salt & pepper



- 2 bay leaves



Steps:



1. Fill a medium sized cooking pan with water and bring to boil, then add in the onion and bay leaves.



2. Add in the carrots, peas and green beans and leave until they are almost fully cooked.



3. Now it's time to put in the potato cubes and zucchinis.



4. Pour in the chicken broth along with some salt and black pepper to adjust the taste to your preference.



5. Leave the soup till it boils and now it's ready to be served.







The Salad:

Sudanese Salata Dakwa Salad Recipe





Image Credits: Instagram @taste.of.sudan

Ingredients:

- 3 large tomatoes



- 1/2 a cucumber



- Cluster of spring onions



- Juice of half a lemon



- 3-4 Tbsp peanut butter



- Salt to preference



- 1/4 cup water





Steps:

1. Dice the tomatoes, spring onions and cucumbers into small pieces.



2. Add in the diced pieces in a bowl, and then add the peanut butter (add more or less depending on the consistency you prefer).



3. Squeeze in the lemon juice, and add the water. Then, sprinkle a little salt.



4. Mix well until you get a paste-like consistency.



Serve and enjoy!



You can drizzle some sesame oil after the final step if you wish to have a more authentic taste!







Dessert:

Baklava Recipe





Recipe & Image Credits: Baked Magazine

Ingredients:

- 1 phyllo dough package (leave it to defrost at room temperature)

- 2 cups walnuts, chopped

- 1/2 cup melted butter (for the walnuts)

- 2 cups of melted butter (for the phyllo)

- 1 cup sugar



- 2 Tbsp cinnamon

- 2 cups of sugar

- 1 cup of water

- 2 Tbsp lemon juice

Steps:

1. Preheat your oven to 350 ℉

2. Spread out the walnuts on a baking sheet and bake them for around 15 min.

3. In a bowl mix the baked walnuts, melted butter and cinnamon.

4. Grease your pan really well.

5. Start by adding two sheets of phyllo dough and brush them with butter. Repeat this step until you have added half the dough.

6. Spread the walnut mixture evenly over the dough in the pan.

7. Add on top of the spread two sheets of dough and repeat step 5 again with the other half of your phyllo sheets.

8. Cut the Baklava in the pan before baking it. Cut in diagonal lines to make diamond shapes.

9. Bake until the Baklava is a beautiful golden brown color, for around 40 min.

10. You can prepare the syrup as it bakes. Add sugar and water in a pot over medium heat and take off the heat when it boils.

11. Add the lemon juice then bring it back on heat until it boils again.

12. Wait until the Baklava and the syrup have cooled completely before pouring the syrup over it.

13. Make sure to cover it really well with the syrup and then you can decorate with some crushed walnuts.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @mamaskitchenlive