Ramadan Iftar Menu: Lotus Kunafa, Shish Tawook, Basmati Rice, Corn Soup

This Ramadan Iftar Menu we have some of the popular dishes that everyone loves to eat. Shish Tawook, basmati rice, corn soup and a delicious Lotus Kunafa recipe that will win everyone's heart.

Main Dish:

Shish Tawook





Ingredients:

- 1 kilo chicken breasts

- 1/4 cup lemon juice

- 1/4 cup of vegetable oil

- 3/4 cup yogurt

- 4 garlic cloves

- 2 tsp tomato paste

- 1 1/2 tsp salt

- 1/4 tsp black pepper

- 1/4 tsp mixed spice

- 1/4 cinnamon powder

- A sprinkle of ground cardamom powder

Steps:

1. Mix the lemon juice, oil, yogurt, garlic, tomato, spices, cinnamon, salt, and pepper.

2. Leave chicken in the marination for 4 hours in the fridge.

3. Place the chicken breasts in wooden skewers.

4. Add oil to the cooking pan then place the chicken.

5. Cook in the oven for 5 minutes then turn the chicken on the other side for another 5 minutes.





Side Dish:

Basmati Rice With Tumeric





Ingredients:

- 3 cups of basmati rice

- A 1/4 cup of corn oil

- 1 medium sized onion (chopped)

- 1 Tbsp ginger powder

- 2 minced garlic cloves

- 1 Tbsp turmeric

- 1 tsp spices

- 3 tsp salt

- 1/4 tsp pepper

- 4 1/2 cups water

- 2 Tbsp butter

Steps:

1. Wash the rice then soak it in warm water for 15 minutes.

2. In a medium cooking-pan, cook the onion, ginger, and garlic in oil till they turn golden.

3. Drain the rice then add to the pan and add turmeric, spices, salt, and pepper then stir.

4. Add the water and wait till it boils for 3 minutes.

5. Add the butter on top and lower the heat and leave till it’s cooked.





Soup:

Corn-Cream Soup Recipe







Ingredients:

- 2 cups of corn

- 1 cup cooking cream

- 1 Tbsp butter

- 1 medium potato

- 1 medium onion

- 1 Liter water

- Kashkaval Cheese

- 1 tsp salt

- 1 tsp pepper

Steps:

1. Put the potato in a medium pan pour water in till it covers the potato completely. Leave on medium heat till it’s cooked.

2. Potato and onions are diced into cubes and blended together till a soft paste is formed.

3. Add half the corn to the mix and stir then add butter and cook until it boils on medium heat.

4. Add the salt and pepper and stir.

5. Add the other half of the corn and leave till it boils.

6. Add the cooking cream and stir until the texture is thick.

7. Serve into plates and decorate with shredding Kashkaval cheese.





Dessert:

Lotus Kunafa Recipe









