Beauty Header image fustany beauty nails nail polishes shades that are so flattering to your tanned skin main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

10 Nail Polish Shades That Will Totally Flatter Your Tanned Skin

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Would you like to flatter your tanned skin with great nail polish shades? Well, these 10 nail polish shades will easily help you do that!

Colors you wear in the summer, and all your beauty picks - including your nail polish and the makeup you put on, play a big part in highlighting your tan! Some are flattering, and some are just wrong. That's why I'll hereby help you by sharing with you nail polish shades that will flatter your tanned skin. There’s nothing like a fresh tan, so don’t ruin it by wearing the wrong shade of nail polish.

Scroll through to check out these 10 nail polish shades which are perfect for tanned skin. Remember, you should always test the color on your nails, so you can decide if it really flatters your skin tone or not!

Note: Coral red nail polish usually goes with every tanned skin tone, purples and oranges too.

Main photo credits: Instagram @vivaluxuryblog

