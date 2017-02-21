15 Stylish Gym Outfits to Try Inspired by Celebrities

Is hitting the gym one of your daily activities? Well, you probably always go for your trusted leggings and over-sized t-shirt, but how about some change? When you look good, you'll be more motivated to work out better - trust me! That's why I've gathered 15 stylish gym outfits inspired by celebrities that you can try.

There's nothing too far-fetched here...you just need to see how celebrities go for patterned leggings, cut-out tops, and colorful sneakers, etc. It's all about little details, which you can easily recreate for a stylish gym outfit.

One of the best celebrities to inspire you for stylish gym outfits is Bella Hadid, she is truly the queen of the athleisure trend. You can also turn for her sister, Gigi Hadid, for inspiration, as she has a special way of mixing and matching her workout looks.

There's more and more, so just scroll through, and see what your favorite celebrities wear to the gym.