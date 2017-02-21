Fashion Header image article main 15 stylish gym outfits to try inspired by celebrities

| by Zeina Tawfik

15 Stylish Gym Outfits to Try Inspired by Celebrities

Is hitting the gym one of your daily activities? Well, you probably always go for your trusted leggings and over-sized t-shirt, but how about some change? When you look good, you'll be more motivated to work out better - trust me! That's why I've gathered 15 stylish gym outfits inspired by celebrities that you can try.

There's nothing too far-fetched here...you just need to see how celebrities go for patterned leggings, cut-out  tops, and colorful sneakers, etc. It's all about little details, which you can easily recreate for a stylish gym outfit.

One of the best celebrities to inspire you for stylish gym outfits is Bella Hadid, she is truly the queen of the athleisure trend. You can also turn for her sister, Gigi Hadid, for inspiration, as she has a special way of mixing and matching her workout looks.

There's more and more, so just scroll through, and see what your favorite celebrities wear to the gym.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin
Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss
Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Lily Collins

Lily Collins
Lily Collins
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

