| by Zeina Tawfik

10 Different Pants You Can Wear Instead of Jeans for a Stylish Hijab Look

We all have a trusted pair of jeans, right? It's the one you can wear over and over again, dressed up or down, and it can never let you down! But I'm also sure that we all look for alternatives to jeans every once in a while. So if you need a break from jeans, here are 10 different pants you can wear for a stylish hijab look. From trendy culotte pants to classic tailored pants and more, scroll down to see 10 pant styles to update your hijab outfits.

1. Flared/Ruffled Pants

Instagram: @feeeeya

2. Cargo Pants

Instagram: @sallyashour

3. Tailored Pants

Instagram: @summeralbarcha

4. Drawstring High-waist Pants

Instagram: @withloveleena

5. Floral Pants

Instagram: @hijabhills

6. Culotte Pants

Instagram: @nabilahkariem

7. Tracksuit Pants

Instagram: @theliyanaaris

8. Striped Pants

Instagram: @mariaalia

9. Harem Pants

Instagram:

10. White Jeans (Well, it's technically jeans, but consider it a fresh take on jeans!)

Instagram: @sauf.etc

