July 12, 2017 | by Zeina Tawfik
10 Different Pants You Can Wear Instead of Jeans for a Stylish Hijab Look
We all have a trusted pair of jeans, right? It's the one you can wear over and over again, dressed up or down, and it can never let you down! But I'm also sure that we all look for alternatives to jeans every once in a while. So if you need a break from jeans, here are 10 different pants you can wear for a stylish hijab look. From trendy culotte pants to classic tailored pants and more, scroll down to see 10 pant styles to update your hijab outfits.
1. Flared/Ruffled Pants
Instagram: @feeeeya
2. Cargo Pants
Instagram: @sallyashour
3. Tailored Pants
Instagram: @summeralbarcha
4. Drawstring High-waist Pants
Instagram: @withloveleena
5. Floral Pants
Instagram: @hijabhills
6. Culotte Pants
Instagram: @nabilahkariem
7. Tracksuit Pants
Instagram: @theliyanaaris
8. Striped Pants
Instagram: @mariaalia
9. Harem Pants
Instagram:
10. White Jeans (Well, it's technically jeans, but consider it a fresh take on jeans!)
Instagram: @sauf.etc
