I know how sometimes it gets hard for hijabis to find inspiration for hijab evening dresses. They look here, there and everywhere to find hijab dress ideas, and most of the time, they end up with the same tried-and-tested evening look. So here are 12 chic and simple hijab evening dresses to inspire you, and take you through the upcoming wedding season.

Don't get trapped in the same hijab style all the time, and try something new every now and then. As you scroll through, you'll find that all the hijab evening dresses I've selected to show you are so modest. Just notice how beautiful pastel shades can look, specially when matched with a plain headscarf, minimal accessories, and simple makeup touches. Less is more here!

Whatever your style is, you'll love these hijab evening dresses. Prepare to get inspired...