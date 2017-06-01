15 Arab Fashion Girls Show Us How to Wear Abayas and Kaftan Dresses in Ramadan

It's that time of the year again when all our days are about Iftar and Suhoor gatherings! Instead of putting in so much effort to think about your Ramadan 2017 outfits, I decided to make things a little bit easier for you. Since many women prefer to go for an oriental style during Ramadan, I've sought inspiration from some of the most fashionable Arab women who like to wear abayas and kaftan dresses.
From Alanoud Badr (aka Fozaza) to Dalia Nsouli and much more, many Arab fashion girls have been spotted wearing abayas and kaftan dresses. Somehow, they manage to add their own flair to these modest pieces, and that's what style is all about. Now scroll through the photos below, and get loads of inspiration for your Ramadan 2017 outfits.
Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.
Instagram: @alaabalkhy
Instagram: @alaabalkhy
Instagram: @stylemesausan
Instagram: @stylemesausan
Instagram: @daliansouli
Instagram: @daliansouli
Instagram: @nourhanneeisa
Instagram: @nourhanneeisa
Instagram: @satisfashionbysn
Instagram: @satisfashionbysn
Instagram: @dalalid
Instagram: @dalalid
Instagram: @lama.alakeel
Instagram: @lama.alakeel
Instagram: @dinzsisters
Instagram: @dinzsisters
Instagram: @zahralyla
Instagram: @zahralyla
Instagram: @fozaza
Instagram: @fozaza
Instagram: @brnibrahim
Instagram: @brnibrahim
Instagram: @sarahtaha2
Instagram: @sarahtaha2
Instagram: @doooonie
Instagram: @doooonie
Instagram: @vogueoverdosed
Instagram: @vogueoverdosed
About the Author
Zeina Tawfik
You know that little girl in the movie from Despicable Me, IT'S SO FLUFFY; well this is Zeina Tawfik. She is as cute and adorable as the little girl in pink. Her fluffy pink pen with glitter resides next to her for the everyday note taking. You can hear her heels at the end of the hallway as she makes her way to the office door, walking in with a smile and the happiest Good morning! She is quite the risk-taker when it comes to her style, her sparkly leggings, leopard pants and colorful shoes. Zeina Tawfik is all about the mixing and matching! Walking by shops her eye wonders and you'd hear her excitement: Look at this, Oh this is very nice, Oh this would go great with what we saw at the last shop. Her love for Tiffany is also evident, as she is never seen without her Tiffany heart-shaped earrings and bracelet. Zeina's cravings include Coco-Cola, cupcakes and Starbucks Frappuccino. She loves tutus and hates coffee and tea. You can reach her on zeina@fustany.com.