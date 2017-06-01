15 Arab Fashion Girls Show Us How to Wear Abayas and Kaftan Dresses in Ramadan

It's that time of the year again when all our days are about Iftar and Suhoor gatherings! Instead of putting in so much effort to think about your Ramadan 2017 outfits, I decided to make things a little bit easier for you. Since many women prefer to go for an oriental style during Ramadan, I've sought inspiration from some of the most fashionable Arab women who like to wear abayas and kaftan dresses.

From Alanoud Badr (aka Fozaza) to Dalia Nsouli and much more, many Arab fashion girls have been spotted wearing abayas and kaftan dresses. Somehow, they manage to add their own flair to these modest pieces, and that's what style is all about. Now scroll through the photos below, and get loads of inspiration for your Ramadan 2017 outfits.