If you’re pregnant and looking for a comfortable yet chic style this summer, then white maternity dresses are the answer!

Being pregnant during the summertime can be hard, but there are fashionable ways to survive it. The white dress is one of the ways that will get you through a hot summer day. Actually, white dresses are easy on the eye, so they’ll make you feel light too.

Short or maxi white maternity dresses are just what you need this summer. So scroll down, and see 15 trendy outfit ideas to wear white dresses during pregnancy.