| by The Fustany Team

Why Every Pregnant Woman Must Own a Belly Band

Belly bands are the one thing every pregnant woman can’t say no to! They’re an outfit savor, how? There’s a point where your regular jeans won’t zip anymore during your pregnancy, and you don’t have the time or energy to go shopping for maternity jeans, or you just love your good old jeans. 

And that's when the belly bands come to the rescue, this little elastic fabric will secure enough coverage for your jeans’ or pants’ zipper and even hold your baby bump for a more comfortable feeling. Did we mention that belly bands support your back and lower belly? Some of them even have an extra length in case you need extra coverage! So tell us, would you consider wearing a belly band? 

