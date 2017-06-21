15 Places in Cairo to Have the Best Breakfasts Ever!

The final days of Ramadan mark the moments you start daydreaming about morning coffee and breakfast! If you can’t stop thinking about morning coffee and breakfast like us, then you should check out this list we made for you. We gathered up 15 places in Cairo to have an appetizing breakfast this Eid!

1. Ampersand Eatery - Zamalek.

If you’re looking for a quiet garden to spend your morning at, then head to Ampersand Eatery. They serve international cuisine, and they offer you a nice place to enjoy your meal.

2. Andrea Mariouteya – New Giza, North Coast.

If you haven’t tried Andrea’s classic breakfast, then you’ve been missing out on a lot. Whether you’re staying in Cairo or travelling to the North Coast this Eid, you’ll find it.

3. Angie’s Place – The Spot New Cairo.

This place serves breakfast all day long! So, since it’s Eid, and you’re going to sleep until a late hour, then this restaurant is the right place for you. Did we mention that their food is amazing too?

4. Brioche Doree - 6th of October, Maadi, Nasr City, Zamalek, New Cairo.

