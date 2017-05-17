Have you noticed that more and more women have been travelling solo? Well, it's quite the adventure, and that's why I'll share with you five reasons why every woman should travel alone, at least once in her life.

1. Women should travel alone because it makes them discover how strong they are. Travelling alone helps women to be more aware of their abilities and what they can achieve, without the protection or help of anyone.

2. Women should travel alone to learn to enjoy their own company. They would know what self love and self acceptance is, which is a key factor to be more confident. It also helps women know that they shouldn't depend on others to make them happy.

3. Women should travel alone to gain new life experiences. Good and bad culturual experiences make us more mature, and give us a different perspective about life - specially when we're out of the comfort zone.



4. Women should travel alone to develop a new kind of responsibility; living solo even for a few days will teach you how to manage your time and money efficiently. It actually helps you to make better/faster decisions!

5. Women should travel alone to understand that the world is scary, but manageable! As you become totally independent during your trip, you'll learn that certain situations aren't as intimidating as they seem. One way or another, you'll become more empowered.

To sum things up, life is too short, and the world is too exciting to wait for other people to take you where you want to go! Now go out there, become a solo woman traveler and do amazing things.

