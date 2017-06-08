How to Enjoy Pure Moments from the Heart?

Your favorite juice brand, Juhayna Pure, just released a funny campaign to show you that there’s nothing like being real and enjoying pure moments! So, we got inspired by Juhayna’s new campaign and decided to help you find your way to a pure life. There are like 90 ways to live pure, without fake moments, so how about you explore some of them now?

1. Having a stressful day? Take a moment of reflection and count your blessings; try to think of positive things that you already have, and then remind yourself that it’s only a bad day, not a bad life.

2. Whenever you’re planning a trip, make sure you bring on board only the friends who are truly close to your heart, the ones who are easy-going. This way, your trip will be all about pure moments.

3. Avoid trying to look cool by engaging in activities that don’t really interest you, and of course don’t fake your personality either! You’ll lose many pure moments in the process, just because you want to appear different.

4. Try to train your brain to live in the now, and enjoy what you’re currently doing, because it’s the best way to enjoy a rare and serene moment.

5. Compliment your loved ones or even strangers; seeing the smile on their faces is a great pure feeling. Being kind to others is the greatest manifestation of inner peace!

6. Get involved in activities that help you grow as a person; be it playing an instrument, pottery-making or even attending acting classes. Whatever the activity is, it will help you unplug from daily stressful chores and connect with who you really are.

7. Needless to say, reduce the time you spend scrolling through your newsfeed on social media, and put it instead into actual quality time with friends, family or even walking around in your neighborhood.

8. Even when you’re at work, try to enjoy the tasks you’re doing… Focus on achieving goals, and try to think about how good it feels when you realize your targets.

9. Last, but most certainly not least, a healthy lifestyle won’t be complete without your favorite foods and drinks. Keep a box of Juhayna Pure juice in your bag to stay hydrated, and to feel refreshed, as Juahyna Pure is 100% natural with no additives or sugar.

Now, as you can see, it’s all about the small moments in the middle of our busy lives, which you’re able to enjoy and live purely.