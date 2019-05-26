Your Guide to Easily Braiding Your Hair like a Game of Thrones Character

Sophisticated braids have never been so popular thanks to Game of Thrones and The Mother of Dragons. Game of Thrones aired in 2011 and ended a week ago and even though it has ended we know you still want to take those braids to 2019 and learn how to make them.

Thanks to the amazing hairstylists in countless episodes, we have seen endless ways of which you can wear these braids. We've seen characters like H Cersei Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen and Sansa Stark with dazzling braids in each season with each of their own very unique braids.

So today we decided to show you some amazing Games of Thrones braids tutorials we found that are of some of the most iconic looks on the show.





























All Image Credits: IMDb