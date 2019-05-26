2
Ramadan 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Beauty Header image fustany beauty hair game of thrones braids tutorial main image

| by Omneya Hossam

Your Guide to Easily Braiding Your Hair like a Game of Thrones Character

Sophisticated braids have never been so popular thanks to Game of Thrones and The Mother of Dragons. Game of Thrones aired in 2011 and ended a week ago and even though it has ended we know you still want to take those braids to 2019 and learn how to make them.

Thanks to the amazing hairstylists in countless episodes, we have seen endless ways of which you can wear these braids. We've seen characters like H Cersei Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen and  Sansa Stark with dazzling braids in each season with each of their own very unique braids.

So today we decided to show you some amazing Games of Thrones braids tutorials we found that are of some of the most iconic looks on the show. 








All Image Credits: IMDb

Got any makeup or skincare questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you!


game of thrones braids tutorials

Image Credits: IMDb

Image Credits: IMDb
game of thrones braids tutorials

Image Credits: IMDb

Image Credits: IMDb
game of thrones braids tutorials

Image Credits: IMDb

Image Credits: IMDb
game of thrones braids tutorials

Image Credits: IMDb

Image Credits: IMDb
game of thrones braids tutorials

Image Credits: IMDb

Image Credits: IMDb
game of thrones braids tutorials

Image Credits: IMDb

Image Credits: IMDb
game of thrones braids tutorials

Image Credits: IMDb

Image Credits: IMDb
game of thrones braids tutorials

Image Credits: IMDb

Image Credits: IMDb
game of thrones braids tutorials

Image Credits: IMDb

Image Credits: IMDb
game of thrones braids tutorials

Image Credits: IMDb

Image Credits: IMDb
game of thrones braids tutorials

Image Credits: IMDb

Image Credits: IMDb
game of thrones braids tutorials

Image Credits: IMDb

Image Credits: IMDb
game of thrones braids tutorials

Image Credits: IMDb

Image Credits: IMDb
game of thrones braids tutorials

Image Credits: IMDb

Image Credits: IMDb
game of thrones braids tutorials

Image Credits: IMDb

Image Credits: IMDb
game of thrones braids tutorials

Image Credits: IMDb

Image Credits: IMDb
game of thrones braids tutorials

Image Credits: IMDb

Image Credits: IMDb
game of thrones braids tutorials

Image Credits: IMDb

Image Credits: IMDb
game of thrones braids tutorials

Image Credits: IMDb

Image Credits: IMDb

You might also like




Tags: Braids  Tv show  Drama  Celebrities  Celebrity hairstyles  Hairstyles  Hairstyle ideas  Hairstyles 2019  Long hair  Tutorial  Trending hairstyles  Style ideas  Crown braid 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑