How Chopping My Hair off Bought Me a New Wardrobe

For the longest time, my long wavy hair was a part of my identity and everyone knew me for my really long, big hair. When I woke up one day with an impulsive decision to cut it off into a shoulder length bob, it became the best decision I've taken for myself style-wise.



A different haircut will change everything from the way a red lipstick looks on you, to having that shirt that never suited you suddenly look incredible. I was genuinely shocked and ecstatic at how I suddenly gained immense confidence in my fashion choices.

I started experimenting more and taking more risks and here's the best part... they worked, every time! You know when you have a certain fashion aesthetic set for yourself. You follow celebs and bloggers that you feel fit into that style theme you like and you try on similar outfits to theirs but something always doesn't look quite right.

I was really inspired by Selena Gomez when she cut her hair. I always loved her street style and noticed how her style evolved and became more daring when got a bob. I always show my hair dresser her haircuts as a reference and this time I used her before and after looks for me, to see how it even changed her face.



When I got the haircut, I guess the confidence it gave me made me start feeling like I was really coming into my own, fashion wise. I felt more like myself and started getting even more inspired by the bloggers I look up to. I went to my wardrobe and started trying different pieces together and they looked really cool and interesting.



A month after my haircut, I realized, this bob bought be a new wardrobe without breaking the bank. I didn't go shopping, I shopped my wardrobe and everything started looking new and from a fashion sense that feeling was absolutely incredible!





Main Image Credits: Instagram @carmengracehamilton

Image Credits: Instagram @gomezdailyupdates