I Tested Red Lipsticks for You, and Here Are the 5 Best Ones...

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and some girls still love to go for a red lip on their special date night. A red lip is a classic, and it's bound to make every woman feel glamorous. After testing out many red lipsticks, I've concluded that these 5 would be fitting for many different skin tones and a variety of tastes. Do you want to find out what they are? Scroll down to read my mini review about my favorite 5 red lipsticks...

1. Sephora Collection Color Lip Last Lipstick in Wanted Red #20

This thin package has a creamy matte formula, so it's comfortable on the lips. It leaves a slight stain and fades away nicely, so it doesn't leave you with a 90’s lip liner look. It's a cool toned red and leans a bit darker than your classic red lip.



2. Essence - Long Lasting Lipstick #03

Another gorgeous, cool toned red that is easy on your wallet is this Essence lipstick. It’s creamy and easy to apply. If you’re looking to fight this winter’s chapped lips, you’re guaranteed to love this. You also don’t have to worry about fading color with this one, because it leaves a stain that lasts all night.



3. Maybelline - Color Sensational in Fatal Red #530

This one is more on the warmer side. It's really flattering for brunettes, and its creamy formula doesn’t slip and slide around the lips. It really compliments the face, and instantly wakes up the eyes.



4. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna - Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored

If you’re looking for a statement lip that looks great in a selfie and will have you drowning in compliments, this is the one. Its undertones remain a mystery to me and many others. On me, it leans more towards a cooler tone. But this liquid lip is a “universal red” that suits just about everyone. (For a more detailed review on this Lip Paint, check out this post.)



5. Nars - Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Red Square

Last but definitely not least is my personal favorite. This is on the really warm end of the spectrum with vibrant orange undertones. This matte lipstick is not drying at all. It feels like you have absolutely nothing on your lips. It also doesn't transfer and it's very long lasting. My favorite thing about it, is that even though it's very bright, it’s very easy to wear and I never feel like it's too much. Also, I almost always get complimented when I have it on!

