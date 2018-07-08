Summer 2018
| by The Fustany Team

How to Get Heatless Loose Hair Waves with Only a Headband!

Hair styling is not easy and it's especially not easy on our hair's health. Heat styling your hair more than once a week can be exhausting to your hair threads and might even be damaging on the long term.

Beach loose waves are among the most effortless and sexy hair looks and you can get them heat free thanks to a tip by Mimi Ikon. She has a hair extensions brand and has created many videos on YouTube on how to create heatless hair waves.

In this one she uses a hairband! They create such easy waves without having to use a curler or straightener to create individual curls. We can't wait to try this tricks and get some easy quick movement and sexiness to our hair.


Video Credits: Luxy Hair

Main Image Credits: Instagram @mimiikonn

Tags: Hair  Hair 2018  Wavy hair  Heatless waves  Headbands  Hair accessories  Hair care  Hair tips  Hair styles  Long hair  Hairstyle ideas 


