5 Myths About Vitamin C Debunked

Vitamin C, the most common and of well known vitamins in the world. We all know that it's found in oranges, and that it helps boost your immunity and fight the common cold in the winter. Women in particular know how effective Vitamin C is in their skincare serums. However, despite everything we know about Vitamin C, there are quite a few myths that we believe to be true. So, we are here today to share with you 5 myths about Vitamin C and debunk them for you, but first we’ll quickly learn about Vitamin C…

What is Vitamin C?

It’s a Vitamin, not produced by the body, and cannot be stored in the body. The average woman needs 75mg of Vitamin C, while males needs 90mg; daily. Vitamin C is of great importance for the health of your bones, teeth, blood vessels and immunity in general. Vitamin C serum also works as an antidote and protects the skin from natural factors that may lead to the appearances of wrinkles, such as pollution, harmful sun rays, smoking etc… It also works to restore the natural skin color and gets rid of pigmentation or dark spots.

Now, let us debunk the most common myths about Vitamin C:

Myth #1: Vitamin C is only found in oranges

This has got to be, by far, the most famous Vitamin C myth. Most believe that Vitamin C is only present in oranges, perhaps because of the color of most Vitamin C tablets and that they always taste like oranges. Well, if you don’t like oranges, that’s okay, you can find Vitamin C in other fruits like cantaloupe, kiwi, strawberry, pineapple and guava. Vitamin C can also be found in some vegetables, such as red and green bell peppers, tomatoes, spinach, broccoli and cauliflower.

Myth #2: Loading up on Vitamin C protects you from catching a cold or getting infected with the Coronavirus

This is yet another myth about Vitamin C. It does not protect you from catching a cold or COVID, but it strengthens yours body’s immunity in general, which minimizes you chances of catching an infection. Vitamin C works as an antioxidant, which helps protects the cells of the body’s organs from damage.

Myth #3: It is better to use Vitamin C as tablets, instead of applying it directly to your skin

Another common misconception about Vitamin C, is that taking tablets rich in Vitamin C is better than using them in skincare products with Vitamin C. However, quite the opposite is true. Using products that contain Vitamin C on your skin directly actually has a better effect on your skin’s health.

Be sure to check out The Main Vitamin C Serum Benefits and the Best Ones for Your Skin

Myth #4: All skin types can use products containing Vitamin C.

This is actually not true, it depends on two things:

1.The pH of the product being used: Normal skin needs products with a pH level of 3.5, while sensitive skin may need a pH level of 7. It’s preferable to start with the lowest concentration of the Vitamin C in the product, for example start with a concentration of 5% and 10% or less, it will take more time to get results, but it’s the safer route.

P.S: Initially, do not use Vitamin C on the skin on a daily basis, Just start from once or twice a week, then slowly build your way up to reach three times a week, then daily.

2.Vitamin C derivatives used in skincare products should be avoided if you have sensitive skin. For example, stay away from L-Ascorbic Acid, which is the pure form of Vitamin C, as it may cause you irritation and redness. You can opt for products that contain Vitamin C derivatives such as magnesium ascorbyl phosphate, as its pH is close to the skin’s normal pH level, which helps avoid irritation, and will help increase collagen production and moisturizes the skin really well.

Myth #5: You should not apply products containing Vitamin C while being exposed to sun

Well, this is not 100% wrong, but it depends on the purpose of using Vitamin C. For example, if your goal of using Vitamin C is to protect your skin from free radicals caused by the sun, then make sure to apply a Vitamin C serum under a sunblock cream with a factor no less than SPF 30. But, if you are using Vitamin C serum to maintain the vitality and renwal of your skin, it is best to use it in the evening before bed.