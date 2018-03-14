Follow These 5 Tips to Get Your Beach Body Ready in Time for Summer

If you live in the Middle East, then you know that summer came early this year, and you probably got shocked when you tried to put on a summer outfit and it didn’t fit! Don’t worry because we’ll help you get in shape, and get your beach body back just in time for summer.

1. You really need to start eating healthy!

We all have been loading on sugar and junk food all winter long! So, it's time to cut out this unhealthy lifestyle and adopt a new healthy one. If you eat a lot of carbs, then reduce your daily intake to the minimum, and eat more protein and vegetables. If you like chocolate, then substitute with the dark one, it has less sugar. Eat your snacks and don't eat at night.

2. The weather is good, so pay the gym membership and just go!

You can't lose weight without moving your body, so, you need to workout at least 3 times every week, a minimum of 30 minutes or a maximum of 45 minutes. You have so many workout options now, like CrossFit, aerobics, kickboxing, swimming, yoga or pilates.

3. Don’t buy a new summer wardrobe until you lose the weight.

The best way to motivate yourself to lose weight is to aim to fit back into your favorite pair of jeans. So, instead of buying new clothes that fit the body you don't like now, postpone your trip to the mall until you feel fit again.

4. The best way to motivate yourself is to aim to look healthy and toned, not skinny.

You need to have a realistic weight goal in order to lose it in a healthy way. So, aim to tone your body, and to have a healthy body, instead of aiming to be skinny. Human body comes in all shapes and sizes, so, don't limit your self to a body image that will only make you suffer to reach it.

5. Discipline is the key to success.

Last but not least, you need to have discipline! Eating healthy, sleeping early and just being good to your body will help you live a happy and comfortable life.

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @helenowen