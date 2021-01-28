What to Eat for Beautiful Hair? 11 Foods for Healthier Hair

What to eat for beautiful hair is most certainly what every woman is looking for. Unhealthy food could also affect your hair badly too! Bring sparkle and bounce back to your hair and know the food for healthy hair, hair growth and thickness. Stay away from hair products that could harm it and enrich your hair naturally through food. Add to your plates with these options of healthy food for your hair and scroll down to know how to grow healthier hair...

7 of the Best Temporary Hair Colors and Semi-Permanent Hair Dyes

What to eat for healthy hair:

1. Eggs

What to eat for beautiful hair? Eggs are packed with vitamins A, D and E that are necessary for youthful shiny hair. You can even make an egg hair mask as its fatty acids can totally moisturize your scalp.

Here's an egg hair mask recipe...

2. Spinach

Green vegetables can massively boost hair growth and will certainly lead to healthier hair. Vitamin C and iron present in spinach can refresh your scalp. Green leafy vegetables like broccoli and arugula can also do magic to your hair and roots.

Tips to Help You Take Care of High Porosity Hair

3. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes have beta carotene. An antioxidant that is turned into vitamin A and therefore could help with dryness and dullness. It could also help the scalp produce sebum, which can also reduce dryness.

4. Lentils

Believe it or not, lentils are considered one of the things you can eat for beautiful hair. These tiny beans can be the solution for your dry scalp. Being rich in folic acids, lentils provide the sufficient amount of oxygen to your scalp if you eat three to four times per week.

11 Hairstyling Tricks That Will Give Your Hair More Volume

5. Carrots

Who said carrots are only good for your sight? Not only do carrots prevent hair breakage but also they hinder hair loss. Carrots can also cure hair baldness and minimize oiliness and are the best foods to eat for beautiful hair. They also have beta carotene.

6. Seafood

This can be called hair food! Salmon, oyster and shrimps are the keys for a sleek healthy hair. Rich in zinc, fatty acids, vitamins B and iron, those elements can slow hair loss and prevent split ends. Eat fish or seafood at least once per week to get beautiful hair.

7. Whole Grains

Give you hair a boost with whole grains. Oats, brown bread and brown rice are great sources of biotin that are considered perfect hair minerals. For bouncing hair, try to indulge whole grains in your daily diet. It provides your hair with zinc, vitamin B and iron.

Here are some more benefits of brown bread...

8. Nuts

Do you want to beat frizz and dull hair? Cashews, walnuts and almonds are your weapon and the key to beautiful hair! The oily substance found in nuts is your hair's natural conditioner.

Here's Everything to Help You Know How to Grow Your Hair Faster

9. Berries

Berries have vitamin C which has antioxidant properties, helps the body produce collagen and absorb iron better, which is needed for anemia that can cause hair loss. Antioxidants protect hair from damage and collagen helps with breakage by strengthening the hair.

10. Avocados

They have essential fatty acids and vitamin E. A body's shortage in fatty acids can cause hair loss and vitamin E is an antioxidant, which can help with scalp problems and hair growth.

How to Know If Your Hair Needs Protein and a DIY Hair Mask to Try

11. Greek Yogurt

It may help with the hair's strength because it has protein which the hair needs for elasticity. Greek yogurt could also help with hair growth because it has vitamin B5 or pantothenic acid.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @babychellyy