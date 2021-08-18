How To Layer Your Blush

Whether it’s summer, winter or between seasons, blush is a staple in every girl’s beauty routine. It may be even one of the most popular products. Lately, we’ve been loving a heavier blush look, we like to look sun kissed, flushed and glowing no matter where we’re going. An iconic staple, blush can be used in many different ways and techniques, we’re here to show you how we apply blush on the daily and how to create radiance to your look.







Know the range of blushes available

Now a days the blush market is extensive, and you might not be using the correct blush for the look you’re going for. For softer looks, traditional powder blush is the way to go. For more exaggerated or the ‘sunburnt/sun kissed look’, cream and liquid tint blushes are needed for the base for a dewier and more flushed look. With many different ranges of blush, you can experiment and pick and choose from your own liking and figure out what personally works for you and what isn’t your cup of tea so to say.

DO: Experiment with the different forms of blush

DON’T: Ignore your skin telling you what’s right and wrong for it.

Know your face shape

Ah, an old wives’ tale maybe, but it’s true. You may be applying blush in the wrong way for your face shape, making your face look wider, and no one wants that now do they? Knowing how to apply products to the unique structure of your face won’t just change your face, but your makeup game. There is a different way or technique to apply blush for every face shape and following it will flatter your face. You will realise how much of a difference it makes when someone asks you if you’ve done anything to your face no joke, trust us.





DO: Check your face shape and learn how to apply blush accordingly.

DON’T: Freak out and overthink your face shape, we’ve been there.





Prep your skin in advance

Your skin is your canvas when it comes to makeup, literally. Think about it, if you don’t take care of your skin in general makeup doesn’t help to make it better but accentuates certain skin textures or pimples. The cleaner the base, the cleaner the result. If you don’t already have a skin care routine, we don’t know what you’re doing but you’re doing it to yourself, and that’s bad. To prep your skin, apart from the routine, make sure to moisturize and use a primer. It smoothens out the skin making everything blend ten times better together.

DO: Prime and moisturize your skin to start with a fresh clean base.

DON’T: Overdo it or overcompensate, your skins moisture barrier is not going to take everything in all at once.





Start with cream or liquid blushes

Apply either a cream blush or a liquid tint to your cheeks, and a light brush of color over your nose. Cream and liquid blushes are much dewier and provide a more hydrated and flushed look. Making you look like you’ve been in the sun all day, bumped into your crush, or are just a naturally rosy person (gods favourite). It’s best to be careful while applying, a little really does go a long way, sometimes when you add too much you look less like a sun kissed goddess and more like a tomato. If you’re going for a more exaggerated look, layer your cream or tint blush in several layers so it does not cake up and becomes patchy. This first layer of blush will act as the initial pop of colour and will continue to give you ambience throughout the day.

DO: Apply the cream or liquid sparingly at first and layer your way up if need be

DON’T: Apply too much, you will look like a clown or sunburnt preteen.





Set with powder blush or bronzer

Lastly, set your cream or liquid base with a powder of your choice. This could be a pink or red tone blush, a bronzer, or a regular finishing setting powder. Just remember to also use the powder sparingly, seeing that this part is to just set what’s already there.

DO: Think about what type of powder to use, you can experiment with the colours to achieve the ultimate glow.

DON’T: Overdo it if you have already been excessive in the blush base.

