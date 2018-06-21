Summer 2018
Yes, Yellow Nail Polish Can Be Chic for Your Summer Getaways

When I used to put yellow nail polish when I was in school, my friends would make fun of how "disgusting" and "un-chic" it was. Yellow nail polish got popular in more of a 'highlighter neon' form back then. Then pastels came to popularity and it was more of a creamy yellow. Now people are loving the sunshine yellow, bright but chic. 

Chanel came out with their sunshine yellow polish in shade Giallo Napoli and people fell for how cool and chic it is. Now we're seeing a lot of bright yellow nails and the misconception is changing. Yellow nail polish can be chic and it's perfect for summer and pool side toes Instagrams. 


Main Image Credits: Instagram @betina_goldstein

Instagram: @mpnail

Yes, Yellow Nail Polish Can Be Chic for Your Summer Getaways

Instagram: @betina_goldstein

Instagram: @welovecoco

Instagram: @opinailsuk

Instagram: @opinailsuk

Instagram: @paintboxnails

Instagram: @tourette_nails

Instagram: @_claudiayvette

Instagram: @kathleenlights

Instagram: @opinailsuk

