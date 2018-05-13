Beauty Header image fustany beauty nails orange juicy nails mainimage 2

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

One of the best things about summer is the spectrum of colors you can play around with, and when it comes to nails there are endless color possibilities. Seems like everyone is inspired by orange this summer, from clothing right to adding a touch of orange juiciness to their nails.

You can go from muted orange tones, to simple orange touches through nail art, to full on popping neon orange nails to shine through the sand on your summer vacations.

Take a look at these photos to see the different ways you can get the vibrant summery color on your tips.

Got any makeup or skincare questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you!


Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Instagram: @mpnails

Instagram: @mpnails
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Instagram: @paintboxnails

Instagram: @paintboxnails
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Instagram: @mpnails

Instagram: @mpnails
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Instagram: @mpnails

Instagram: @mpnails
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Instagram: @paintboxnails

Instagram: @paintboxnails
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Instagram: @paintboxnails

Instagram: @paintboxnails
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Instagram: @paintboxnails

Instagram: @paintboxnails
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Orange Nails for Summer

Orange Nails for Summer
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Instagram: @opinailsuk

Instagram: @opinailsuk
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Instagram: @opinailsuk

Instagram: @opinailsuk
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Instagram: @opinailsuk

Instagram: @opinailsuk
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Instagram: @opinailsuk

Instagram: @opinailsuk
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Instagram: @paintboxnails

Instagram: @paintboxnails
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Instagram: @paintboxnails

Instagram: @paintboxnails
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Instagram: @mpnails

Instagram: @mpnails
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Orange Nails for Summer

Orange Nails for Summer
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Instagram: @mpnails

Instagram: @mpnails
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Orange Nails for Summer

Orange Nails for Summer
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Instagram: @opinailsuk

Instagram: @opinailsuk
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Instagram: @opinailsuk

Instagram: @opinailsuk
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Instagram: @opinailsuk

Instagram: @opinailsuk
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Instagram: @opinailsuk

Instagram: @opinailsuk
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Instagram: @opinailsuk

Instagram: @opinailsuk
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Instagram: @opinailsuk

Instagram: @opinailsuk
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Instagram: @opinailsuk

Instagram: @opinailsuk
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Instagram: @opinailsuk

Instagram: @opinailsuk
Add a Touch of Orange Juiciness to Your Nails This Summer

Instagram: @murakaminail

Instagram: @murakaminail

Tags: Funky nail art  Nail polish  Nail products  Nailpolish  Nails  Nails 2018  Orange  Summer trends  Nail trends  Beauty  Beauty ideas 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑