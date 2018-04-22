We Think That the Color Orange Will Be All the Rage This Summer

We totally believe that orange will be the main color trend this summer. Not just orange, but colors ranging in a sunset palette. Burnt orange seems to have been loved by many bloggers and street style stars during the last months of cold weather, and we're anticipating its move to summer this year.

This looks by celebs and bloggers are getting us ready to see the orange brights all over shops, and our social media feeds this summer. Some even opted for bright orange tights that gave us intense Blair Waldorf vibes, and we're re-thinking our choice in basic black tights.

If you're ready to take on this bright trend, get yourself ready by taking a look at these gorgeous looks by gorgeous women.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @streetrends

