We Think That the Color Orange Will Be All the Rage This Summer

We totally believe that orange will be the main color trend this summer. Not just orange, but colors ranging in a sunset palette. Burnt orange seems to have been loved by many bloggers and street style stars during the last months of cold weather, and we're anticipating its move to summer this year.
This looks by celebs and bloggers are getting us ready to see the orange brights all over shops, and our social media feeds this summer. Some even opted for bright orange tights that gave us intense Blair Waldorf vibes, and we're re-thinking our choice in basic black tights.
If you're ready to take on this bright trend, get yourself ready by taking a look at these gorgeous looks by gorgeous women.
Main Image Credits: Instagram @streetrends
About the Author
Farida Abdel Malek
The first time she watched "The Devil Wears Prada" around the age of 12, Farida felt something that she couldn’t quite explain at that time. She was inspired. The clothes, the hair, the makeup and of course, Paris. It made her feel ecstatic; wanting to jump years ahead to enter the industry in a way or another. She is a makeup fanatic and spends 80% of her time looking at new products, and putting them on her wishlist. She studied multimedia journalism, and wanted to further utilize it by writing about her passion. Farida loves to take time for herself and unwinds by watching "Friends" and doing her skincare routine before bedtime.