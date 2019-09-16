September 16, 2019 04:42 PM | by Menna Awad
9 Male Celebrities You Didn't Know Had a Skincare Routine!
You know how there’s this forever-long idea that skincare and beauty routines are exclusive to women? We’re here to say that not only is this is a misconception - because self-care is not and never will be gender exclusive - but also to give you a list of the male celebrities in today’s world that are shattering this stereotype. So, here are male celebrities with skincare routines...
1. Diplo
Image Credits: Instagram @diploThe American DJ shared a photo on his Instagram with the caption “Yesterday I learned that life is fragile, so I started a skin care routine.” Maybe he’s using life’s fragility as a metaphor about skin and its constant need of hydration and care? Whichever it is, we support this message. Diplo’s favorite product so far, the one he’s using in his Instagram photo, is Ole Henriksen’s Cold Plunge Pore Mask which currently has over 1,200 positive, five-star reviews.
2. Neil Patrick Harris
Image Credits: Via GoogleYes, Barney Stinson! I’m sure all the masculine guys have their jaws on the ground right now, but Neil is one of the biggest champions of male skincare. I mean, it’s literally skin but on a man. Why should it be different? Anyway, Neil has a wide array of favorite products, from the whole Montez Renault skincare line, including body lotion, facial moisturizer, and facial cleanser, to the Tom Ford Anti-Fatigue Eye Treatment. He usually loads up on application before a big event, but skincare is always a daily routine for this dapper dan.
3. John Mayer
Image Credits: Instagram @johnmayerJohn Mayer is many things. He’s a singer, songwriter, a guitarist, and a… beauty vlogger. Who could forget when John took to Instagram to share his skincare secrets? While you don’t have to spend that much to get that filtered-no-filter look of his, you could follow in his virtual footsteps and up your skincare game. This is his routine: La Mer's Micellar Water for cleansing, Natura Bissé's Extreme Eye for his eye contour area, and the Natura Bissé Vitamin C Complex serum for protection. Other favorites include Natura Bissé's Diamond Extreme Cream and - you guessed it- Natura Bissé's Diamond Mist Spray.
4. David Beckham
Image Credits: Via GoogleOf course Becks moisturizes! His wife is Victoria Beckham, who literally just launched her own beauty line, so it should come as no surprise that Mr. Victoria Beckham cares about skincare too. The star footballer is also partnered with Biotherm Homme to develop and create his own skincare collection! Becks knows a skincare routine doesn’t have to fussy - in fact, he prefers to keep it simple. "I cleanse. I moisturize. I'm in and out in seven minutes."
5. Pharrell Williams
Image Credits: Instagram @pharrellHow is it that Pharrell looks like he hasn’t aged in 20 years? It all started with Naomi Campbell. The supermodel pulled Pharrell to the side at an event, many many years ago, and said “Listen, this is what you have to do, you have to go to a dermatologist.” Have wiser words ever been spoken? Since then, Pharrell listens carefully to his dermatologist, using Glytone Self-Foaming Cleanser for the daily work. “I follow that with a clearing toner and moisturizer, also from my dermatologist."
6. Kevin Hart
Image Credits: Instagram @kevinhart4realThis funny man doesn’t think skincare is a joke. Far from it, Kevin Hart is well aware that besides his humor, he's gotta take care of that skin. "I gotta stay focused and take care of my skin," he said in an interview with BET. "I use La Mer scrub and after I use the scrub I use the wash. Then, I use a hot towel to clean it off. After I take it off, I then take a replenishing moisturizer and put that on my face. And I cover that with a sealant." Yo, Kevin isn’t messing around.
7. George Clooney
Image Credits: Via GoogleOk look. George is 58. The guy must be taking care of his skin somehow, because… have you seen him? The best part about one of Hollywood’s leading men is his lack of fussiness. That’s right, George doesn’t like an extravagant morning routine. Speaking to the Mirror, he said "I hit the spa and I enjoy steam rooms, but I really don't use any specific product. Just a good Ivory soap will do." If it’s good enough for the George Clooney, it’s good enough for you, my guy.
8. Jesse Metcalfe
Image Credits: Instagram @realjessemetcalfe
Jesse Metcalfe has a nighttime skincare routine, just like a morning one. He actually cares about skincare, which is something him and his fiance Cara Santana have in common. So while Cara is wiping her makeup off before bed, Jesse rubs a drop of Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser into his skin using circular motions. The pair also enjoy face-rolling with Nurse Jamie's Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller and use AmorePacific's Time Response Skin Reserve Serum. Jesse also enjoys La Mer's Eye Concentrate, and Radice's Orange Blossom Water. So there you have it. A skincare routine with your longtime love is the best way to end the day.
9. Troye Sivan
Image Credits: Instagram @troyesivanWhat? You thought we’d talk about male skincare without mentioning Troye Sivan? Cue the laughter, Mary! The Australian popstar has quite the extensive beauty regimen, so brace yourselves and probably drop the mighty macho Axe body spray for a minute. Troye uses Cetaphil's moisturizer and face wash, Trilogy’s Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, bareMinerals’ Bareskin Complete Coverage Serum Concealer, hold on, let me breathe, Tarte’s 4-in-1 Setting Mist Rainforest of the Sea, Vaseline’s Lip Therapy, and Olio e Osso’s Balm. Of course, we’re not saying you need to use every single product mentioned above or even their local counterparts, but Troye’s beauty regimen proves that you can use all types of products that you could possibly want without actually looking like you made any effort.
So there you have it, gents and ladies. Skincare isn’t exclusive to women, and perhaps if men were more willing to be accepting and open about their beauty routines, women wouldn’t be judged so often and called vain and self-obsessed.
