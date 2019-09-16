9 Male Celebrities You Didn't Know Had a Skincare Routine!

You know how there’s this forever-long idea that skincare and beauty routines are exclusive to women? We’re here to say that not only is this is a misconception - because self-care is not and never will be gender exclusive - but also to give you a list of the male celebrities in today’s world that are shattering this stereotype. So, here are male celebrities with skincare routines...



1. Diplo









Image Credits: Instagram @diplo

2. Neil Patrick Harris









Image Credits: Via Google

3. John Mayer

Yes, Barney Stinson! I’m sure all the masculine guys have their jaws on the ground right now, but Neil is one of the biggest champions of male skincare. I mean, it’s literally skin but on a man. Why should it be different? Anyway, Neil has a wide array of favorite products, from the whole Montez Renault skincare line, including body lotion, facial moisturizer, and facial cleanser, to the Tom Ford Anti-Fatigue Eye Treatment . He usually loads up on application before a big event, but skincare is always a daily routine for this dapper dan.









Image Credits: Instagram @johnmayer

4. David Beckham









Image Credits: Via Google

5. Pharrell Williams

Of course Becks moisturizes! His wife is Victoria Beckham, who literally just launched her own beauty line, so it should come as no surprise that Mr. Victoria Beckham cares about skincare too. The star footballer is also partnered with Biotherm Homme to develop and create his own skincare collection! Becks knows a skincare routine doesn’t have to fussy - in fact, he prefers to keep it simple. "I cleanse. I moisturize. I'm in and out in seven minutes."









Image Credits: Instagram @pharrell

6. Kevin Hart

How is it that Pharrell looks like he hasn’t aged in 20 years? It all started with Naomi Campbell. The supermodel pulled Pharrell to the side at an event, many many years ago, and said “Listen, this is what you have to do, you have to go to a dermatologist.” Have wiser words ever been spoken? Since then, Pharrell listens carefully to his dermatologist, using Glytone Self-Foaming Cleanser for the daily work. “I follow that with a clearing toner and moisturizer , also from my dermatologist."









Image Credits: Instagram @kevinhart4real

7. George Clooney

This funny man doesn’t think skincare is a joke. Far from it, Kevin Hart is well aware that besides his humor, he's gotta take care of that skin. "I gotta stay focused and take care of my skin," he said in an interview with BET. "I use La Mer scrub and after I use the scrub I use the wash. Then, I use a hot towel to clean it off. After I take it off, I then take a replenishing moisturizer and put that on my face. And I cover that with a sealant." Yo, Kevin isn’t messing around.









Image Credits: Via Google

8. Jesse Metcalfe

Ok look. George is 58. The guy must be taking care of his skin somehow, because… have you seen him? The best part about one of Hollywood’s leading men is his lack of fussiness. That’s right, George doesn’t like an extravagant morning routine. Speaking to the Mirror, he said "I hit the spa and I enjoy steam rooms, but I really don't use any specific product. Just a good Ivory soap will do." If it’s good enough for the George Clooney, it’s good enough for you, my guy.









Image Credits: Instagram @realjessemetcalfe

Jesse Metcalfe has a nighttime skincare routine, just like a morning one. He actually cares about skincare, which is something him and his fiance Cara Santana have in common. So while Cara is wiping her makeup off before bed, Jesse rubs a drop of Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser into his skin using circular motions. The pair also enjoy face-rolling with Nurse Jamie's Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller and use AmorePacific's Time Response Skin Reserve Serum. Jesse also enjoys La Mer's Eye Concentrate, and Radice's Orange Blossom Water. So there you have it. A skincare routine with your longtime love is the best way to end the day.

9. Troye Sivan









Image Credits: Instagram @troyesivan