Priyanka Chopra's Beauty Routine That Leaves Her with Flawless Skin

Priyanka Chopra is really beautiful, loved and known for her eastern beauty and clear radiant skin.

Girls always wonder about the secret behind Priyanka Chopra's skin and the products she uses and if she follows a certain diet to get this clear skin.

Priyanka Chopra's Skincare Routine

Priyanka tries to stay away from products containing chemicals, as much as possible, and prefers to use natural products to take care of her skin. She depends heavily on coconut and says that it’s one of her mom’s favorite skincare habits. So let's get to know a little about Priyanka Chopra's Skincare and beauty routine.

Priyanka Chopra’s Turmeric Face Mask Recipe

- 1 tbsp whole wheat flour

- 1 tsp turmeric.

- 1 tsp lemon juice

- Coconut milk

- 1 tbsp rose water

Priyanka mixes all these ingredients and applies them on her face for 20 minutes then she washes them with cold water.

Priyanka Chopra's Health & Diet Tips

Priyanka makes sure she drinks a lot of water like her mother, and she prefers coconut water of which she usually drinks 8 glasses a day. This is in addition to eating steamed or fresh vegetables to keep her hair and skin healthy. She also makes sure to incorporate spices into her diet such as turmeric which boosts immunity and contains antioxidants which rejuvenates the skin's cells and keeps it radiant and youthful.

Priyanka Chopra's Favorite Products

Priyanka loves to look natural even when she has makeup on, and she uses these products to achieve that:

1. Laura Mercier Lip Stain





2. Nars Orgasm Blush









3. Mac Studio Fix Foundation









4. Bobbie Brown Concealer









5. Chanel Hydra Beauty Cream









6. SK-II Facial Treatment Mask













Main Image Credits: Instagram @priyankachopra