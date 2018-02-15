If You're Wondering Which Earrings Would Compliment Your Hairstyle, Here Are Some Tips...

I've recently grown an interest in earrings and their ability to completely transform a look. I found myself wondering which earrings would suit my current haircut and the different hairstyles I try, so I did some digging, and found endless possibilities that will get you excited to start experimenting!

For when you’re getting it slicked...

Slicked hairstyles are good for emphasizing other features of your face. So if you feel like getting your hair out of your face and want something eye-catching, go for a bulky earring that isn’t just an accessory to your outfit, but the focal piece of your look.



Instagram @judebenhalim

For when you’re going for an up-do…

Up-dos can be very elegant, so you want go for something chic to compliment it. Go for an earring that has little sparkle. It can be dainty or a little heavy, just make sure it doesn't take away from your stylish braid or take the attention away of your makeup look.





Instagram @emrata

For when you’re letting your hair down…

If you’re feeling glamorous, go for a deep side part. Tuck your hair behind one ear. Put an earring on the other that elevates your glamour. Pick single pair earrings that are made to be the center of attention and help balance out the hairstyle.

If you’re a curly haired girl or you like your messy beach waves, then you’re in luck, cause here it’s go big or go home. Choose large statement earrings that will show through your voluminous hair.





Instagram @vivaluxuryblog

Instagram @nataliacastellarcalvani

Instagram @zendaya

For when you’re going short...

Go for a dangling earring, it's going to give length to your face and highlight your haircut. For pixie haircuts, cuffs would add a little edge to your look and compliment your gorgeous haircut.

Instagram @songofstyle

And incase you’re veiled, and wondering which ones to go for…

Hoops are back in style, and hijabis are killing the hoop styling game with their turbans. A pair of big hoops will be a definite fashion statement and an accessory you’ll find yourself reaching for a lot this year.

Instagram @mariaalia

Instagram @ascia

Main Image Credits: Instagram @salmaabudeif