If there is someone we always like to keep an eye out for on the red carpet, its Helen Mirren. Timeless and elegant, Helen Mirren never gets it wrong on the red carpet, which is why we decided to take a trip down memory lane and share with you the 6 fashion lessons we learned from Helen Mirren. No matter how old you are, or what your style is, you have to admit that you can't not admire her constant elegance when she hits the red carpet.

Fashion Lesson #1 by Helen Mirren: Bold colors are always a good idea

If there is one thing we love about Helen Mirren its how colorful her choice of dresses are. The woman is not afraid to rock any color on the red carpet, as we just saw with her yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress at the 2021 Cannes film festival premiere.





Fashion Lesson #2 by Helen Mirren: There is nothing wrong with showing off your curves

Dressing for your body type will never ever go out of style and Helen Mirren knows that. Have you seen her in the custom blue Reem Acra long sleeved gown at the 2018 Oscars? Emphasis on the word custom, this gown was made for her body type, and she wore it with utmost confidence.





Fashion Lesson #3 by Helen Mirren: A little bit of sparkle goes a long way

C’mon Helen Mirren brings her A-game to the red carpet, and she’s not afraid to bring some sparkle too. At the Cannes Film Festival, Mirren chose a blush and gold gown by Elie Saab and even dyed her hair rose gold to match it. She literally took sparkles to a whole other level.





Fashion Lesson #4 by Helen Mirren: Never be afraid to color block

Have you seen Helen Mirren’s look while she was promoting Fast & Furious 9? She wore a pink suit by Lafayette 148 NewYork, and color blocked with a green satin top by Cami, and velvet green heels. We just love that Helen Mirren is so daring.

Fashion Lesson #5 by Helen Mirren: Accessorize Accessorize Accessorize

It’s very common to see beautiful diamonds on the red carpet, and Helen Mirren is no exception to this rule. In fact, she takes her accessories up a notch, but going for daring pieces. In October 2019, she wore a custom baby blue Badgley Mischka couture gown at the premiere of her movie, Catherine the Great and paired It with statement earrings and necklace. She even color blocked with her purple clutch, can you see it?





Fashion Lesson #6 by Helen Mirren: Confidence and smiles are key to complete your outfit

One thing you always realize about Helen Mirren is how she carries herself with so much confidence, and how she always has an effortless smile on her face, it’s like a smile from the heart.







