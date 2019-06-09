2
| by Farida Abdel Malek

These Dua Lipa Outfits Are Perfect for Your Sexy Summer Nights out

30.5 million followers on Instagram and I'd like to believe, for the sake of the fashion addict in me, that half of them are in it for the fashion just as much as their love for Dua Lipa. The singer loves to look fierce and sexy, it's inspiring and refreshing. She plays around with patterns and textures and is always up for posing proud of her abs and stunning body, she is the true definition of 'she wears the clothes, the clothes don't wear her'. 

As was I scrolling her feed, as I casually do every now and then, I realized that some of her outfits could perfectly collectively join the category of 'sexy summer nights out'. This is what I would wear if I went clubbing in Ibiza or on my honeymoon on Island date nights. I've thrown in some comfier outfits of hers, for the days when we want to look sexy but can't be bothered to prepare with a leg shave or pedicure.

Take a look below at these Dua Lipa outfits for your summer wardrobe.


All Image Credits: Instagram @dualipa

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


