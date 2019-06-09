These Dua Lipa Outfits Are Perfect for Your Sexy Summer Nights out

30.5 million followers on Instagram and I'd like to believe, for the sake of the fashion addict in me, that half of them are in it for the fashion just as much as their love for Dua Lipa. The singer loves to look fierce and sexy, it's inspiring and refreshing. She plays around with patterns and textures and is always up for posing proud of her abs and stunning body, she is the true definition of 'she wears the clothes, the clothes don't wear her'.
As was I scrolling her feed, as I casually do every now and then, I realized that some of her outfits could perfectly collectively join the category of 'sexy summer nights out'. This is what I would wear if I went clubbing in Ibiza or on my honeymoon on Island date nights. I've thrown in some comfier outfits of hers, for the days when we want to look sexy but can't be bothered to prepare with a leg shave or pedicure.
Take a look below at these Dua Lipa outfits for your summer wardrobe.
All Image Credits: Instagram @dualipa
Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
best dua lipa summer fashion outfits for night looks
About the Author
Farida Abdel Malek
The first time she watched "The Devil Wears Prada" around the age of 12, Farida felt something that she couldn’t quite explain at that time. She was inspired. The clothes, the hair, the makeup and of course, Paris. It made her feel ecstatic; wanting to jump years ahead to enter the industry in a way or another. She is a makeup fanatic and spends 80% of her time looking at new products, and putting them on her wishlist. She studied multimedia journalism, and wanted to further utilize it by writing about her passion. Farida loves to take time for herself and unwinds by watching "Friends" and doing her skincare routine before bedtime.