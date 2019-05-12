2
Ramadan 2019
| by Mai Atef

These Are the Highlight Celebrity Looks in Ramadan's 2019 Commercials

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Ever since Ramadan started, we have seen plenty of TV commercials that impressed the audience thanks to the glamorous looks of featured celebrities. The looks successfully reflected Ramadan's spirit and left us with a warm and chic impression. 

Najwa Karm in Rami Kadi

Najwa Karam made her appearance with a great look in 2019 Ramadan Commercials, she chose a purple maxi dress embellished with white crystals, which gave her a luxuriously chic look, just right for Ramadan. The designer behind it was Lebanon's Rami Kadi. For the second look, she wore a turquoise jumpsuit with cape sleeves.

Sherine Abd Al Wahab in a chic modest look

Sherine Abd Al Wahab’s look was untraditional, she chose a formal white suit with wide pants. The second look was a black dress with nude sleeves by designer Bernard Jabbour.

Nancy Ajram in delicate Dresses

As usual Nancy Ajram went for delicate warm looks. Her main look was a white off-shoulder pleated dress, which gave her a very sophisticated look that matches her simplicity and elegance. 


Main Image Credtis: Instagram @najwakaram

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


