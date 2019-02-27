2
Beauty Header image fustany beauty hair how to cut a line bob at home in 1 step tutorial mainimage

| by Jasmine Kamal

Watch How to Cut the Bob Hairstyle Yourself at Home in Just One Step!

The second I caught a glimpse of Charlize Theron on the Oscars 2019 red carpet, I almost didn't recognize her. It was only until I saw all the beauty and fashion world talking about how brunette bobs were unbelievably trending on the red carpet, that I noticed I was not alone. The bob haircut is here to stay. But it was Irina Shayk's bob haircut that caught my attention the most...

undefined

Irina Shayk looked stunning in an A-line bob. Her sleek hairdo and throwback to our favorite Victoria Beckham days, had me falling in love hard. Me and my friends couldn't stop talking about it and we had to know how to cut an A-line bob that looks so chic. 

undefined

It turns out, it's incredible easy...all you need to cut an A-line bob yourself is a razor, a sturdy professional hair clip and scissors, to use in the end, to even out any stray hairs that the razor might have missed. Watch the video tutorial below to see how you can easily cut an A-line bob yourself at home

 

Main Image Credits: Steve Granitz/WireImage Via USNeilson Barnard/Getty Images Via Harper's Bazaar

Got any makeup or skincare questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you!



